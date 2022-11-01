SEBI bans Choksi for 10 years; slaps Rs 5-crore penalty

PTI

New Delhi, October 31

SEBI on Monday barred fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from the securities markets for 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 5 crore on him for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Gitanjali Gems Ltd. He has been directed to pay the penalty within 45 days, as per the SEBI order.

Choksi, who was the chairman and managing director as well as part of promoter group of Gitanjali Gems, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi. Both of them are facing charges of defrauding state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 14,000 crore.