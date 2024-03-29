Sebi cancels registration of Karvy services

New Delhi, March 28
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday cancelled the registration of Karvy Investor Services Ltd (KISL) as a merchant banker for breach of eligibility criteria.
The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an inspection of Karvy Investor Services during March 15-17, 2023 and in the onsite inspection, the regulator found that the merchant banker was not functioning or operational both at the registered as well as in the correspondence address. Additionally, the regulator has not paid the renewal fee for the block from December 13, 2022, to December 12, 2025, it added.
Accordingly, the regulator has cancelled “the certificate of registration...of Karvy Investor Services Ltd”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...