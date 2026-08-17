DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / SEBI chief calls for collective cyber resilience as threats grow more sophisticated

SEBI chief calls for collective cyber resilience as threats grow more sophisticated

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:58 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): India's financial sector needs to shift from periodic cybersecurity compliance to continuous, risk-driven cyber resilience as threats become increasingly interconnected and sophisticated, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

Advertisement

Speaking at SEBI's Symposium on Cyber Defence, being held from August 17-21, 2026, in Mumbai, Pandey stressed that the key question for financial institutions is no longer whether a cyberattack will occur, but how quickly they can detect, contain, recover from and learn from an incident.

Advertisement

The symposium brings together domestic participants and international delegates from 15 IOSCO jurisdictions, along with financial regulators, regulated entities, technology institutions and academia. It is designed to provide hands-on experience through classroom sessions, role play during tabletop exercises and real-time simulation experience using a Cyber Range platform. Pandey urged participants to use the exercises to identify weaknesses in their assumptions and preparedness under pressure.

Advertisement

"Cyber resilience that we see today is the outcome of efforts across a much wider ecosystem--regulators, financial institutions, academia, technology institutions, all contributing in different ways," Pandey said, underscoring the need for greater collaboration across the financial ecosystem.

At the inaugural ceremony, SEBI launched two portals aimed at strengthening information sharing and coordinated responses across the securities market ecosystem. The SEBI Incident Reporting Portal is intended to make cyber-incident reporting more structured, timely and actionable, while aligning with the CIFI format to facilitate greater uniformity and reduce friction in cross-border incident reporting. The Cyber Suraksha Portal will serve as a central hub for sharing cybersecurity knowledge, vulnerability warnings, policy measures and incident insights.

Advertisement

Pandey also called for a fundamental rethink of vulnerability and patch management, arguing that periodic assessments are increasingly inadequate as vulnerabilities in software, cloud configurations, APIs and third-party dependencies evolve continuously. He advocated a cycle of continuous discovery, assessment, prioritisation, remediation and validation, supported by intelligent and increasingly automated patch management.

He highlighted quantum computing as an emerging cybersecurity challenge and said post-quantum cryptography should move from a future research issue to a present-day migration programme. Financial institutions need to identify quantum-vulnerable systems, assess dependencies and build "crypto-agility" to transition between cryptographic algorithms without redesigning entire systems.

Pandey emphasised that cybersecurity is no longer merely an IT concern, but a board-level, business continuity, market integrity and investor confidence issue. He concluded with three priorities,"Co-operate, Prepare, Respond", calling for faster evolution of cyber defence through continuous learning, stronger capabilities and collective resilience. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts