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Home / Business / SEBI chief Tuhin Pandey emphasises accountability, says ‘my pay is so low’

SEBI chief Tuhin Pandey emphasises accountability, says ‘my pay is so low’

Pandey says AI and technology should support, not replace, portfolio managers’ responsibility

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:09 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey. Image credit/ANI file
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Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance between regulatory relaxation and accountability as India’s portfolio management services (PMS) sector develops, stating that innovation and technology should not compromise investor protection.

Addressing the Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) 3rd Annual Conference 2026 in Mumbai, Pandey mentioned that the regulator is collaborating with the industry on innovative opportunities while seeking methods to reduce the compliance burden, especially for smaller fund managers.

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The event, scheduled for Wednesday, 30 September, at the Jio World Convention Centre, centers on the future and development of India’s PMS environment and its regulatory structure.

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Pandey mentioned that SEBI is considering easing some compliance obligations for smaller fund managers managing assets under management (AUM) of below Rs 100 crore.

He also emphasised that fund managers and investors must comprehend their respective duties regarding investing and performance reporting.

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“Performance needs to be shared with relevant context,” Pandey emphasised, stressing the requirement of offering investors sufficient context when showcasing investment performance.

He stated that the same principle is relevant to governance.

Regarding transparency and his pay, Pandey highlighted that his salary has been public since he entered government service and is also listed on SEBI’s website.

“My pay is so low that you would feel sorry for me, and I don’t want your sympathy,” Pandey remarked.

He noted that his salary information has been accessible to the public, including via the Right to Information (RTI) system.

Pandey also emphasised the increasing importance of artificial intelligence and technology in the investment process.

He outlined that technology and AI-driven research are becoming a more significant aspect of investing and ought to be embraced. Nevertheless, their application must not reduce the accountability of portfolio managers.

“Accountability cannot be outsourced to technology,” was the key point of his comments on the growing use of technology in investment management.

Pandey added that the quality of data and cyber resilience are crucial as technology becomes more embedded in investment processes.

Simultaneously, responsibility for portfolios must still lie with the portfolio manager.

The SEBI chairman highlighted that portfolio management has expanded notably in recent years, underscoring the need for a suitable regulatory structure for the sector.

He mentioned that the regulator is collaborating with the industry on innovative approaches and advancements in the portfolio management sector.

Pandey also stressed that innovation must not sacrifice accountability. “Accountability will not be sacrificed for innovation,” he stated, emphasising SEBI’s commitment to safeguarding investor interests while permitting industry advancement.

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