SEBI clears Vinod Adani in MPS case; Gautam Adani, 4 group firms settle for Rs 1.48 crore

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday found that the primary allegations against Vinod Adani in a long-running minimum public shareholding (MPS) case were not proven, while Gautam Adani and four publicly traded companies from the Adani group have independently resolved related matters by paying Rs 1.48 crore.

The latest orders resulted in two distinct regulatory results from the same overarching inquiry. The MPS proceedings involving Gautam Adani, the four publicly traded companies of the Adani group, and their directors have been resolved via a settlement, whereas SEBI’s review of the claims against Vinod Adani found that the main accusations of control, MPS infractions, and PFUTP violations were not proven due to insufficient evidence presented to it.

Advertisement

The two orders, issued on Monday, initiate distinct proceedings stemming from SEBI’s inquiry into the shareholding of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), Adani Power Ltd (APL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), and Adani Transmission Ltd, currently referred to as Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

Advertisement

In the concluding order regarding Vinod Adani and other recipients, SEBI reported that it did not discover enough evidence to prove that he (Vinod Adani) wielded effective control over two foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) — Emerging India Focus Funds (EIFF) and EM Resurgent Fund (EMR) — which owned shares in the four firms of the Adani group.

In the directive, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, whole-time member (WTM) of SEBI, mentioned, “Relying on various judgments of courts, it has been held that no evidence has been produced which can show that Vinod Adani controlled Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli or Chang Chung Ling, and through them, the investment decisions of four underlying investors. Merely based on business or financial relationship, it cannot be held that Vinod Adani is in control of all of them.”

Advertisement

“It has been held that there are no evidence of Vinod Adani positively directing management or policy decisions of the two FPIs. Similar finding has been recorded with respect to investment of Opal Investments Pvt Ltd (Opal) in Adani Power Ltd (APL). It is also observed that there is no allegation that source of financing of investments in the Adani group companies was Vinod Adani. If that had been the allegation and there was evidence to prove the same, the situation could have been different,” SEBI said in the order.

The regulator assessed if the reported public shareholdings were essentially holdings controlled by promoters. According to MPS regulations, companies listed on the stock exchange must hold a minimum of 25 per cent in public share ownership.

The investigation by SEBI focused on claims that EIFF and EMR’s investments in the four Adani companies from June 2013 to June 2018 were not independent public investments, but rather were essentially overseen by Vinod Adani.