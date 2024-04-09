Sebi cracks down on finfluencer, told to pay Rs 12 cr gained illegally

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

Sebi has barred Ravindra Bharti Education Institute, co-founded by finfluencer and YouTuber Ravindra Balu Bharti, from the securities market and directed to deposit Rs 12 crore “unlawful gain” earned from the alleged unregistered investment advisory business.

It has been directed to deposit the amount to an interest-bearing escrow account created specifically for the purpose in a nationalised bank.

Additionally, the regulator has barred Ravindra Balu Bharti, his wife Shubhangi Ravindra Bharti and directors — Rahul Ananta Gosavi and Dhanashri Chandrakant Gosavi — from the securities market. Also, these persons have been restrained from associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi in any capacity.