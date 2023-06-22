SEBI debars 135 entities for duping investors

New Delhi, June 21
Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday said it has taken action against 135 entities involved in the manipulation of share prices of five small-cap companies by circulating bulk SMSs with a “buy” recommendation to public investors.
The regulator has restrained these 135 entities from accessing the securities market till further directions and issued impounding orders for Rs 126 crore towards wrongful gains made by them by indulging in such market manipulation.
The five small-cap companies whose shares manipulated were — Mauria Udyog Ltd, 7NR Retail Ltd, Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd, GBL Industries Ltd and Vishal Fabrics Ltd.
