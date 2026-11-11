Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / SEBI directs market intermediaries to update KYC, tax-reporting systems under new income tax rules

SEBI directs market intermediaries to update KYC, tax-reporting systems under new income tax rules

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday directed registered market intermediaries to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) and tax-reporting systems in line with the revised income tax rules, aimed at ensuring compliance with international financial account reporting requirements.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, SEBI said, "Registered intermediaries shall incorporate AEOI reporting and due diligence requirements into their customer onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) frameworks."

The directions follow the introduction of the Income-tax Act, 2025, and Income-tax Rules, 2026, which replaced the earlier income tax framework with effect from April 1, 2026.

According to SEBI, the reporting requirements under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework have been revised for accounts covered under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

Advertisement

FATCA is a US tax compliance framework, while CRS is an international standard for exchanging financial account information between participating jurisdictions to prevent tax evasion.

SEBI stated, "All registered Intermediaries, who are RFI [Reporting Financial Institutions], shall take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with Rules 238 to 240 of the IT Rules, 2026."

The regulator has directed intermediaries to review and update their customer self-certification procedures, systems for identifying controlling persons, and account classification processes to distinguish between existing and new accounts.

Advertisement

They must also update their reporting software to incorporate mandatory fields under Form 166 of the revised income tax rules.

"Failure to include required fields will result in validation errors on the Income Tax portal," SEBI warned in the circular.

The regulator has further directed intermediaries to upload FATCA and CRS certifications collected from clients to the systems of KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).

Advertisement

SEBI clarified that "The onus of obtaining and reporting the FATCA and CRS certification and related compliances shall lie solely with the respective intermediaries."

The latest directions build on SEBI's earlier circulars issued in August 2015, September 2015 and February 2024 concerning FATCA and CRS reporting requirements.

The regulator has also advised intermediaries to refer to the Central Board of Direct Taxes' guidance note on FATCA and CRS, issued on July 24, 2026, for compliance with the revised rules. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts