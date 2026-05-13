SEBI explores specialized distributors to boost retail participation in bond market: Whole Time Member Amarjeet Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Whole-Time Member Amarjeet Singh on Wednesday said the market regulator is examining a "specialized category of distributors" to increase retail participation in bonds and debt products.

Advertisement

Addressing FICCI's "Financial Products Distribution Summit 2026" in Mumbai, Singh said, "SEBI is examining a 'specialized category of distributors' to expand retail participation in bonds and debt products."

Advertisement

His remarks come as SEBI looks to deepen retail participation in the bond market, which continues to be dominated largely by institutional investors.

Advertisement

Singh said the regulator is also considering replicating the success of mutual fund distribution across other segments of the financial sector. He noted that the proposed distributors could help retail investors with KYC, documentation and transaction-related processes, similar to mutual fund distributors.

During the event, Singh highlighted the growing role of financial distributors and digital channels in bringing first-time investors into the financial system, particularly in mutual funds. He also referred to initiatives such as the Chhoti SIP framework aimed at expanding investor participation.

Advertisement

"We have calibrated incentive frameworks like T30 location incentives, additional incentives for onboarding new women investors, and the Chhoti SIP framework for responsible investing. There is a lot of scope for scaling up the Chhoti SIP framework," Singh said.

The SEBI Whole-Time Member stressed the need for transparent communication and responsible distribution practices as financial products become increasingly sophisticated.

"Financial products are becoming more sophisticated... Complexity in itself is not a problem, but complexity without adequate understanding can be problematic," he said.

"Digital channels improve awareness and outreach, but they can equally amplify misinformation, speculative behavior, and short-termism."

"Market participation should be driven by informed decision-making and long-term planning, not by momentum or social media trends. The growing use of AI in financial intermediation raises important questions around accountability, transparency, and suitability," Singh added.

Emphasising investor trust and ethical conduct, Singh said distributors play a critical role in the financial ecosystem.

"Distributors are not merely facilitators of transactions. They are stewards of the investor journey. Growth not built on investor trust will ultimately become difficult to sustain," he said.

"Conflicts of interest are inherent to financial intermediation... the endeavor should therefore be to ensure that such conflicts are recognized, disclosed, and managed transparently."

"Culture is what sustains ethical conduct, not just compliance manuals. Scale without trust becomes fragile. Trust without sustainability becomes difficult to preserve. Sustainability without scale limits broader economic participation," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)