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Home / Business / SEBI finds Omaxe, associated entities violated MPS norms during 2013 OFS

SEBI finds Omaxe, associated entities violated MPS norms during 2013 OFS

SEBI prohibits Omaxe from entering securities market for three months, and Rohtas Goel, Sunil Goel, Jai Bhagwan Goel, Dream Home Developers and Guild Builders for one year

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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SEBI ruled that Omaxe, through a deceitful and fraudulent scheme, indirectly facilitated financial support for acquiring its own shares. ANI file
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday has found that Omaxe Ltd and specific entities linked to its promoters are responsible for reportedly channeling company and group funds to purchase Omaxe shares in the 2013 offer-for-sale (OFS), leading to a misrepresentation of adherence to minimum public shareholding (MPS) regulations.

SEBI ruled that Omaxe, through a deceitful and fraudulent scheme, indirectly facilitated financial support for acquiring its own shares. It prohibited the company from entering the securities market for three months, and Rohtas Goel, Sunil Goel, Jai Bhagwan Goel, Dream Home Developers, and Guild Builders for one year.

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The individuals and entities were equally prohibited from engaging in securities transactions during the restriction period.

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SEBI levied a penalty of Rs 27 lakh on Omaxe, Rs 37 lakh each on Rohtas Goel, Sunil Goel, and Jai Bhagwan Goel, and Rs 27 lakh each on Dream Home Developers and Guild Builders.

As per SEBI's directive, a total of Rs 46.5 crore from Omaxe and its affiliated entities was funneled through DVM Realtors, Garv Buildtech, and Jeet Builders to various organizations.

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Those funds were later utilized to acquire Omaxe shares provided in the OFS tranches on June 3 and October 29, 2013.

The regulator determined that the entities named in the order purchased 28.5 lakh Omaxe shares in the June 2013 OFS, which represented 48.29 percent of the total shares subscribed during that tranche. In the October 2013 OFS, the entities obtained an additional 4.92 lakh shares, which accounts for 12.22 percent of the overall subscription.

The entities collectively purchased 33.42 lakh shares of Omaxe via the two OFS tranches.

SEBI indicated that these shares were included in Omaxe's public shareholding, allowing the company to demonstrate adherence to the compulsory 25 percent MPS mandate.

Yet, upon removing the shares obtained via the purported funding agreement with Omaxe, the public shareholding of the company was approximately 14.57 percent post the June OFS and 19.04 percent following the October OFS, as stated in the order.

Even after accounting for a later bonus issue, public shareholding was assessed at approximately 22.71 percent, remaining under the 25 percent limit.

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