SEBI fines 8 for breaching insider trading norms

New Delhi, August 24
Market regulator SEBI on Wednesday imposed fines totalling Rs 8 lakh on eight individuals for violation of insider trading norms in the shares of Titan Company Ltd.
The regulator slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Ganesh Kumar K, K Ramakrishna, P Tamilarasan, O Boopathi, Ketan Shantilal Savaliya, Rakesh Kishor Rathod and Soma Bhattacharya, according to eight separate orders.
The transactions were carried out by the designated persons/employees of Titan between April 2018 and March 2019. The order came after Sebi received a letter from Titan Company Ltd (TCL) wherein it intimated about contravention of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations and the company’s code of conduct by its persons/employees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...