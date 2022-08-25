SEBI fines 8 for breaching insider trading norms

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

Market regulator SEBI on Wednesday imposed fines totalling Rs 8 lakh on eight individuals for violation of insider trading norms in the shares of Titan Company Ltd.

The regulator slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Ganesh Kumar K, K Ramakrishna, P Tamilarasan, O Boopathi, Ketan Shantilal Savaliya, Rakesh Kishor Rathod and Soma Bhattacharya, according to eight separate orders.

The transactions were carried out by the designated persons/employees of Titan between April 2018 and March 2019. The order came after Sebi received a letter from Titan Company Ltd (TCL) wherein it intimated about contravention of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations and the company’s code of conduct by its persons/employees.