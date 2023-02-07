SEBI for curbs on brokers retaining clients’ funds

New Delhi, February 6
To curb possible misuse of investors' money by brokers, SEBI has proposed to stop trading members and clearing members from retaining any part of client funds at the end of day and move the entire funds to the clearing corporation on the same day.
At present, when an investor places funds with a broker a portion of such money is retained by the broker, and a part by the clearing member, before passing the remaining amount to the clearing corporation.
In its consultation paper, the regulator has proposed mandating daily upstreaming of all investor funds from stock brokers and clearing members to Clearing Corporations (CCs). Investor funds in surplus of exchange margin requirements may in turn be placed by CCs in very low-risk and liquid overnight money market instruments. —PTI
Operational norms on green bonds
SEBI on Monday came out with operational guidelines on green bonds, asking issuers to make additional disclosure pertaining to environmental sustainability objectives of such debt securities in the offer document.
