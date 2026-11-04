Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / SEBI forms 18-member working group to review listing framework for deep-tech, innovation-led startups

SEBI forms 18-member working group to review listing framework for deep-tech, innovation-led startups

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:07 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday constituted an 18-member working group to comprehensively review the regulatory framework governing the Innovators Growth Platform (IGP), with the aim of facilitating access to capital markets for startups and innovation-led enterprises operating in sectors such as deep-tech, biotechnology, semiconductors and space.

According to a press release issued by the market regulator, the review will examine the existing eligibility, listing, fundraising and post-listing requirements under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, while ensuring appropriate investor protection.

Advertisement

SEBI noted that India's startup and innovation ecosystem has evolved significantly, with the emergence of enterprises operating in research-intensive sectors that have distinct financing requirements and business models.

Advertisement

"The start-up and innovation ecosystem has evolved significantly, with the emergence of enterprises in areas such as deep-tech, biotechnology, semiconductors, space and other research-intensive sectors," the regulator stated.

It further noted that such enterprises may have different financing requirements, necessitating a review of the existing framework to assess its relevance and effectiveness.

Advertisement

The working group will be co-chaired by Srini Srinivasan, Chairman of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, and Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel Partners.

The committee will examine whether the existing IGP framework adequately addresses the requirements of research-stage, pre-revenue, intellectual property-led, deep-tech and other innovation-intensive enterprises.

A major area of review will be the eligibility and listing requirements applicable to companies seeking access to the platform.

The working group will also review the eligibility, participation and investment requirements applicable to IGP investors, while maintaining appropriate safeguards for investor protection.

On capital raising, the committee will examine the regulatory framework governing public issues, offers for sale (OFS), pricing, allocation and minimum subscription requirements for entities listed on the platform.

The regulator has also tasked the group with reviewing post-listing obligations, including disclosure requirements, corporate governance standards, trading regulations and continuing compliance requirements.

Another key area of examination will be the process through which companies listed on the Innovators Growth Platform can migrate to the main board of stock exchanges.

The working group will assess the eligibility conditions and procedural requirements governing such migration.

SEBI has further directed the committee to benchmark India's IGP framework against relevant international regulatory structures designed for innovative, technology-led and growth-stage companies.

Based on this assessment, the committee will consider suitable adaptations for the Indian securities market and recommend amendments to the existing regulations, including transitional and implementation measures.

Apart from the two co-chairs, the working group includes representatives from biotechnology, artificial intelligence, space technology, venture capital and private equity.

Among the members are P M Murali, President of the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises; M D Ranganath, Chairman of Catamaran Ventures; Umakant Soni, Co-Founder of Bharat.1AI; and Kedar Upadhye, Chief Financial Officer of Biocon Limited.

The committee also includes Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, representing the space technology sector.

Other members include Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner of 3one4 Capital; Naganand Doraswamy, Founder and Managing Partner of Ideaspring Capital; and Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital.

The working group will also have ex-officio representation from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Association of Investment Bankers of India.

Chief Regulatory Officers of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also be part of the group.

Additionally, the Vertical Head of the Corporation Finance Department at SEBI will serve as the Member Secretary.

SEBI said the working group may engage with startups, industry associations and other relevant stakeholders to understand sector-specific financing needs and identify measures to improve access to the Innovators Growth Platform.

"Members of the Working Group may engage with start-ups, industry associations and other relevant stakeholders to understand sector-specific needs and identify measures to improve access to the IGP, while maintaining market integrity and investor protection," the regulator said.

The recommendations of the working group will be submitted to SEBI for consideration.

The regulator has not specified a deadline for submitting the recommendations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts