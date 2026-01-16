DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / SEBI introduces SWAGAT-FI framework to ease compliance for foreign investors

SEBI introduces SWAGAT-FI framework to ease compliance for foreign investors

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): SEBI issues circulars on the Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) framework for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs).

Advertisement

According to the SEBI statement, the framework aims to enhance ease of compliance and doing business for SEBI-registered FPIs. Its key features include enabling a unified registration process across multiple investment routes and minimising repeated compliance requirements and documentation for such investors.

Advertisement

These benefits can be availed by existing and new FPIs that meet the specified eligibility criteria. FPIs registered with SEBI, such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, appropriately regulated and broad-based mutual funds, and insurance companies and pension funds, will be the beneficiaries of these changes, the SEBI said.

Advertisement

Earlier, SEBI (FPI) Regulations, 2019 and SEBI (FVCI) Regulations, 2000, were amended to provide for the introduction of the SWAGAT-FI framework for FPIs and FVCIs. This key measure would reduce regulatory complexity and enhance India's global

competitiveness as an investor-friendly destination. The provisions of the circulars come into effect from June 1, 2026. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts