SEBI launches three new IT platforms to transform regulatory landscape

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In a bid to boost ease of doing business and strengthen cybersecurity oversight, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman launched three Information Technology platforms on March 24, the regulatory body said in a press release on Friday.

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The initiatives - SUPCOMS, e-adjudication portal, and Cyber-Sec Audit Compliance (C-SAC) are aimed at streamlining communication, digitally enabling quasi-judicial proceedings, and enhancing cybersecurity supervision of SEBI-regulated entities.

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SUPCOMS is a single universal platform for communications and replaces traditional email-centric interactions with SEBI. It ensures all communications are easily accessible and creates a robust institutional memory. "This transition ensures that, going forward, all communications with external entities remain easily accessible for both SEBI and the entity," SEBI stated.

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"The implementation of SUPCOMS leads to the creation of a robust Institutional Memory. By centralising all official interactions with external entities, the platform ensures an audit trail of communications and prevents fragmented communication and broken reply chains," SEBI explained.

SEBI further noted that its e-adjudication portal is a next-gen platform designed to digitally enable quasi-judicial proceedings, providing an alternate, transparent platform for all parties involved. The portal facilitates direct interaction with external entities, allowing them to access and download Show Cause Notices, submit replies, and participate in proceedings through a dedicated online hearings module.

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C-SAC, an AI-enabled platform, strengthens cybersecurity supervision of SEBI-regulated entities by analysing cyber audit reports, identifying compliance gaps, risk areas, and providing actionable insights. The platform enhances efficiency, reduces manual effort, and supports timely, data-driven supervisory decisions, according to the press release.

"C-SAC shall analyse the cyber audit reports submitted to SEBI by regulated entities on the SI Portal (https://siportal.sebi.gov.in) and share the analysis with the entities upon submission of their compliance report to SEBI through email. C-SAC also provide risk scores and comparative analysis of cyber audit reports of Regulated Entities and will aid in enhancing the Risk-Based Supervision approach of SEBI," the press release said. (ANI)

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