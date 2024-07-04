Sebi notifies rules for brokers to check market abuse

New Delhi, July 3
Markets regulator Sebi has notified an institutional mechanism that requires stock brokers to put in place systems for detection and prevention of market abuse.
Before this, there were no specific regulatory provisions that cast responsibility on brokers to have a system to prevent market abuse.
Under the institutional mechanism, broking firms and senior management will be accountable for detection and prevention of fraud or market abuse, by setting up robust control systems.
