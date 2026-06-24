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Home / Business / SEBI proposes common advertisement code for regulated entities; Seeks public comments till July 14

SEBI proposes common advertisement code for regulated entities; Seeks public comments till July 14

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ANI
Updated At : 09:23 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released a consultation paper proposing a Common Advertisement Code (CAC) for specified regulated entities, aimed at replacing multiple entity-specific advertising frameworks with a unified regulatory regime.

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The proposed framework would apply to stock brokers, depository participants, investment advisers, research analysts, online bond platform providers, portfolio managers, and mutual funds and asset management companies (AMCs).

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According to SEBI, the Common Advertisement Code is proposed to be incorporated into the SEBI (Intermediaries) Regulations, 2008, with the objective of simplifying compliance requirements while strengthening investor protection.

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One of the key proposals is the replacement of the existing mandatory prior approval system for advertisements with a post-issuance reporting mechanism. Under the proposal, regulated entities would be required to report advertisements within 24 hours of issuance instead of obtaining prior clearance.

The market regulator has also proposed permitting the use of celebrities for brand-level or entity-level promotions by regulated entities, subject to prescribed conditions and prior approval requirements.

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SEBI said the unified code would replace existing entity-specific and exchange-specific advertisement regulations, reducing regulatory complexity and compliance burdens while ensuring a harmonised framework across regulated entities.

The consultation paper further proposes allowing regulated entities to advertise ratings and rankings assigned by Past Risk and Return Verification Agencies (PaRRVA), subject to safeguards and prescribed conditions. The regulator said this could help entities communicate legitimate distinctions and improve transparency.

To remove ambiguity, SEBI has proposed revising the definition of "advertisement" to clearly distinguish promotional communications from routine and factual investor-service communications. The framework also includes an illustrative list of communications that would not be treated as advertisements.

In addition, supervisory bodies are proposed to develop digital platforms, including a common platform for entities overseen by multiple supervisory bodies, to facilitate advertisement reporting and improve regulatory oversight and operational efficiency.

SEBI has invited public and stakeholder comments on the consultation paper by July 14, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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