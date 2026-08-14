SEBI proposes mandatory colour-coded Credit Risk-o-Meter for debt securities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday proposed that debt securities be required to include a colour-coded ‘Credit Risk-o-Meter’ to make it easier for investors, especially retail investors, to evaluate credit risk.

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The proposal would mandate that issuers and online bond platform providers (OBPPs) show the Credit Risk-o-Meter on OBPP web and mobile platforms, in offer documents, abridged prospectuses, private placement memorandums, and all promotions.

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Mutual funds have a similar system in place, where a colour-coded meter is used to display the risk.

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The current credit rating system, which ranges from AAA to D, would be mapped into six visual danger levels by the suggested meter. These would include 'high to very high risk of default' for securities rated B+, B, B-, C+, C, and D, and 'lowest credit risk' for securities rated AAA. There would be a matching color code for each group.

According to SEBI, the proposal seeks to reduce the challenge that certain retail investors may encounter when attempting to understand alphanumeric credit ratings like AAA, AA+, and BBB-. The purpose of the visual scale is to make risk assessment easier, assist investors in comparing securities, and match investments to their risk tolerance.

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Additionally, the regulator has suggested that the real credit rating and the name of the credit rating organization be shown directly under the meter. If a security has ratings from several agencies, all ratings would still be disclosed, but the meter would be based on the lowest rating.

The term 'unsecured' would need to appear in bold red text for unsecured debt instruments.

All issuances of non-convertible securities, commercial papers, securitised debt instruments, security receipts, structured debt, or market-linked debentures—whether through a public or private placement—as well as all types of issuers and OBPPs would be covered by the framework.