icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / SEBI proposes revamp of pre-open price discovery, aims to curb artificial price suppression

SEBI proposes revamp of pre-open price discovery, aims to curb artificial price suppression

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 AM May 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Aiming to overhaul the price discovery mechanism for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and re-listed companies during their Pre-open Call Auction Sessions, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a consultation paper on Thursday.

Advertisement

The market regulator's proposal addresses growing concerns that current trading frameworks--specifically dummy price bands and base price setups--are distorting initial trading values.

Advertisement

SEBI said in its consultation paper that "representations have been received by SEBI stating that the dummy price band and the mechanism for base price in case of re-listed scrips are leading to situations of artificially suppressed price discovery".

Advertisement

This suppression has historically triggered immediate, persistent buying pressure in the normal trading market, causing affected shares to repeatedly hit upper circuits and enter restrictive surveillance measures.

A primary focus of the consultation paper is the re-evaluation of base price calculation for re-listed scrips.

Advertisement

Under the current system, if a company's trading suspension is revoked after more than a year, its base price often defaults to a meagre Rs 10 because it relies on the lower of the face value or the older book value.

The apex market regulator intends to substitute this with a more realistic, market-reflective approach.

The new proposal dictates that if a revocation occurs within six months of suspension, the latest closing price on the stock exchange will be used.

If the suspension exceeds six months, or if historical prices are unavailable, the base price will be determined using fresh valuation certificates--not older than three months--issued by two independent chartered accountants or valuation agencies.

Furthermore, SEBI plans to introduce automation and relax restrictions regarding the flexible execution of dummy price bands. Currently, no adjustments to price bands are permitted within the final minutes leading up to a system-driven random market session closure.

The proposed changes will allow automated price band extensions of 10 per cent to function dynamically even during this critical random closure window, preventing system freezes.

Additionally, to validate true market liquidity, a call auction session will only be deemed successful if it registers orders from at least five unique, PAN-verified buyers and sellers.

The public and market stakeholders have been invited to submit their comments on these structural changes by June 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts