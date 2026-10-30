DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sebi relaxes FPI regulations, extends KYC evaluation period starting December 1

Sebi relaxes FPI regulations, extends KYC evaluation period starting December 1

According to the revised regulations, the frequency of KYC assessments will vary based on the jurisdiction, category, and regulatory status of the FPI

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:33 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For FPIs in jurisdictions that are not considered high-risk, the review timeframe will be eight years for Category I investors. For Category II investors, regulated entities will need to be reviewed every eight years, whereas others must be reviewed every two years. Reuters file
Advertisement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday streamlined the frequency of know-your-customer (KYC) reviews for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to reduce redundant compliance obligations.

The regulator states that the revised framework extends the review periods from one year to two years and from three years to eight years for designated categories of FPIs.

Advertisement

The revised framework will take effect on December 1.

Advertisement

The regulator additionally declared the removal of the distinct obligation for FPIs, except for those solely investing in government securities, to notify changes in previously submitted details or to provide a no-change declaration during the renewal of registration.

According to the revised regulations, the frequency of KYC assessments will vary based on the jurisdiction, category, and regulatory status of the FPI.

Advertisement

For FPIs in jurisdictions that are not considered high-risk, the review timeframe will be eight years for Category I investors. For Category II investors, regulated entities will need to be reviewed every eight years, whereas others must be reviewed every two years.

For Category I FPIs in high-risk jurisdictions, the evaluation will be necessary every eight years for those registered under Regulation 5(a)(i) (government and government-associated investors) and every two years for all others. For Category II FPIs located in high-risk jurisdictions, the assessment will occur every two years.

The periodicity for FPIs that invest solely in government securities (GS-FPIs) and SWAGAT-FI FPIs will stay the same. The KYC review period for SWAGAT-FI FPIs will still be 10 years. For GS-FPIs, the assessment will persist according to the frequency relevant to their specific bank accounts, as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.

Sebi has adjusted the rules regarding the continuation of registration. FPIs intending to maintain their registration for the next three-year period must pay the fees to their assigned depository participant (DDP). For SWAGAT-FI FPIs, the duration is 10 years.

Fees need to be settled at least 15 days prior to the expiration of the current validity to ensure a seamless continuation process.

Depositories, custodians, and DDPs have been requested to implement the required modifications to their systems and procedures and inform the relevant FPIs.

The regulator stated that the initiative aims to streamline comparable requirements, reduce redundant compliance, and alleviate the compliance burden on FPIs.

The move is a component of its larger initiative to lessen procedural demands and create a smooth, clear, and investor-friendly atmosphere for FPIs, it stated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts