Sebi relaxes FPI regulations, extends KYC evaluation period starting December 1

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday streamlined the frequency of know-your-customer (KYC) reviews for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to reduce redundant compliance obligations.

The regulator states that the revised framework extends the review periods from one year to two years and from three years to eight years for designated categories of FPIs.

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The revised framework will take effect on December 1.

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The regulator additionally declared the removal of the distinct obligation for FPIs, except for those solely investing in government securities, to notify changes in previously submitted details or to provide a no-change declaration during the renewal of registration.

According to the revised regulations, the frequency of KYC assessments will vary based on the jurisdiction, category, and regulatory status of the FPI.

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For FPIs in jurisdictions that are not considered high-risk, the review timeframe will be eight years for Category I investors. For Category II investors, regulated entities will need to be reviewed every eight years, whereas others must be reviewed every two years.

For Category I FPIs in high-risk jurisdictions, the evaluation will be necessary every eight years for those registered under Regulation 5(a)(i) (government and government-associated investors) and every two years for all others. For Category II FPIs located in high-risk jurisdictions, the assessment will occur every two years.

The periodicity for FPIs that invest solely in government securities (GS-FPIs) and SWAGAT-FI FPIs will stay the same. The KYC review period for SWAGAT-FI FPIs will still be 10 years. For GS-FPIs, the assessment will persist according to the frequency relevant to their specific bank accounts, as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.

Sebi has adjusted the rules regarding the continuation of registration. FPIs intending to maintain their registration for the next three-year period must pay the fees to their assigned depository participant (DDP). For SWAGAT-FI FPIs, the duration is 10 years.

Fees need to be settled at least 15 days prior to the expiration of the current validity to ensure a seamless continuation process.

Depositories, custodians, and DDPs have been requested to implement the required modifications to their systems and procedures and inform the relevant FPIs.

The regulator stated that the initiative aims to streamline comparable requirements, reduce redundant compliance, and alleviate the compliance burden on FPIs.

The move is a component of its larger initiative to lessen procedural demands and create a smooth, clear, and investor-friendly atmosphere for FPIs, it stated.