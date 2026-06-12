icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / SEBI reviewing LODR, delisting norms; plans bond index derivatives with RBI: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

SEBI reviewing LODR, delisting norms; plans bond index derivatives with RBI: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:53 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said the market regulator is reviewing key regulations, including the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework and the delisting framework, while also working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce derivatives on bond indices as part of efforts to deepen India's capital markets.

Advertisement

Addressing the ET Now Market Summit in Mumbai, Pandey said, "The LODR framework is currently under review to make it more responsive to emerging governance and disclosure requirements. We will also review the delisting framework further. A well-developed capital market must provide fair entry and fair exit."

Advertisement

Outlining SEBI's roadmap, the Chairman said the regulator's focus would be on reducing market friction, deepening markets and ensuring responsible growth.

Advertisement

On foreign investments, Pandey said SEBI would continue efforts to simplify access for global investors. "For foreign investors, we will continue to ease access through simplifying KYC and a risk-based review of disclosure requirements. We will work with other regulators to ease the KYC process for NRIs," he said.

He added that SEBI's objective is to provide the regulatory clarity sought by international investors, particularly during periods of global uncertainty.

Advertisement

Highlighting measures to deepen domestic capital markets, Pandey said the Securities Lending and Borrowing mechanism and short-selling framework are being comprehensively reviewed.

"Deepening the cash market is a priority. The Securities Lending and Borrowing and short selling frameworks are being comprehensively reviewed to facilitate inter-linkage between the cash and derivatives markets and enhance liquidity," he said.

The SEBI chief also indicated plans to expand India's derivatives ecosystem.

"We will also be looking to bring in, along with RBI, derivatives on bond indices," he said.

He further said development of longer-term futures and options contracts would be an important part of strengthening the derivatives market.

On capital raising activity, Pandey noted that despite global volatility, Indian markets have remained resilient. He said that in April and May of FY27, the capital market helped raise more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore, including around Rs 70,000 crore through equity and about Rs 86,000 crore through corporate bonds. He added that while IPO activity was relatively subdued during the period, the pipeline of upcoming public issues remains strong at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The SEBI Chairman also announced that the regulator would issue detailed guidelines on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in capital markets.

"SEBI will issue detailed guidelines on the responsible use of AI in capital markets," he said, adding that the regulator plans to integrate IOSCO's AI supervisory toolkit into its AI strategy for regulated entities.

Emphasising SEBI's regulatory approach, Pandey said, "At SEBI, our approach has been one of optimum regulation. Regulation which is effective, but not excessive. Regulation which reduces risk, while allowing innovation."

He reiterated that while SEBI would continue to support innovation and market development, it would act firmly against fraud, manipulation and any misuse of investor funds to protect market integrity and investor confidence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts