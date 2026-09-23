Sebi settles proceedings against five Adani firms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday concluded adjudication proceedings involving five Adani companies regarding purported violations related to disclosure and audit compliance after collecting settlement payments amounting to Rs 1.50 crore.

The companies resolved the case without acknowledging or rejecting the factual findings and legal conclusions, as stated in the regulator's settlement order on Tuesday.

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The five companies include Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business, previously Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions, which was formerly known as Adani Transmission.

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Adani Enterprises disbursed Rs 76.05 lakh, while Adani Green Energy contributed Rs 45.50 lakh. Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business, and Adani Energy Solutions remitted Rs 9.75 lakh each, according to the order.

The proceedings came after Sebi's investigation into claims regarding related-party transaction disclosures and corporate governance matters raised in the Hindenburg report. The regulator investigated potential breaches of its listing rules and the previous equity listing agreement.

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As per the directive, Sebi's served a show-cause notice to the five firms on February 15, 2024. The claims involved undisclosed related-party dealings with Adani Enterprises and audit or limited review reports endorsed by firms lacking valid peer review certificates.

Sebi claimed that the dealings between Adani Estates, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, and Vakoder Investment, a related party of Adani Enterprises, were not revealed in the company's FY2013 annual report as mandated by the relevant accounting standard.

The notice also claimed that the audit report of Adani Enterprises for the year ending March 2015 and the limited review report for June 2015 were signed by Dharmesh Parikh & Co LLP lacking a valid peer review certificate.

Comparable accusations were associated with Shah Dhandharia & Co LLP’s endorsement of Adani Enterprises’ limited review reports for June 2017, September 2017, and December 2021, as well as the December 2021 reports for Adani Total Gas and AWL Agri Business.

For Adani Green Energy, the reported shortcomings pertained to its annual audit in March 2019 and brief reviews from September 2018, December 2018, and June 2019. The limited review by Adani Energy Solutions from June 2015 was referenced as well. The order specified that these reports were endorsed by Dharmesh Parikh & Co LLP.

The companies suggested revised settlement conditions on May 29, 2026. The High Powered Advisory Committee of Sebi proposed the terms on June 29, and a group of full-time members approved them on August 13.

A notice of demand was released on August 20. The firms notified Sebi on September 5 that they had sent the payments, and the order notes that the regulator had obtained the complete settlement amounts.