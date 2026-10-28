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Home / Business / SEBI signs MoU with Bank of England to strengthen cross-border clearing cooperation

SEBI signs MoU with Bank of England to strengthen cross-border clearing cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 08:57 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Bank of England (BoE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen regulatory cooperation and information exchange concerning SEBI-recognised clearing corporations, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two regulators regarding central counterparties, in accordance with their respective laws and regulations.

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Under the MoU, the Bank of England can place reliance on SEBI’s regulatory and supervisory activities while safeguarding the financial stability of the United Kingdom.

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The agreement is aimed at facilitating international clearing activities through cross-border regulatory cooperation and information sharing.

Clearing corporations play a role in financial market transactions by helping ensure that trades are settled and obligations between market participants are met. Cooperation between regulators in different jurisdictions is relevant to the oversight of clearing activities that involve cross-border financial markets.

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The MoU outlines a framework for SEBI and the Bank of England to work together on matters relating to clearing corporations recognised by the Indian regulator.

The agreement also reflects the importance of regulatory coordination in supporting international clearing arrangements while maintaining oversight under the respective regulatory frameworks of both jurisdictions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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