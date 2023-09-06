Sebi to introduce 1-hour trade settlement by March

Mumbai, September 5

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will introduce one-hour trade settlement by the end of this fiscal in the run-up to making such processes instantaneous, a top official said on Tuesday.

Amid concerns raised by certain foreign portfolio investors on the shortening of the settlement cycles citing forex-related worries, the official made it clear that faster settlements were optional and investors could opt out.

Sebi has adopted a roadmap towards realising its aim of making trade settlements instantaneous, the official told reporters. “From one day to one hour to instantaneous is the roadmap,” the official said, adding one-hour settlements were much quicker to implement than instantaneous.

The official said technology for one-hour trade settlements already existed and the regulator was confident about the same, while the instantaneous settlements needed more technology development. At present, Sebi is thinking of rolling out one-hour trade settlement for all investors by March next year, and is looking at a timeframe of six to eight months more for the instantaneous settlements, the official said.

The Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility for secondary markets would start by January for all investors and it would take another couple of months for the one-hour cycle to set-in after that, the official said.

Addressing investor concerns, the official said the early settlement facility will be optional for investors and they could opt out of it and stressed that data analysis did not indicate any problems on the trading side if some investors were to opt out. — PTI

Instantaneous settlement target

