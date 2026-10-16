DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / SEBI's CAS overhaul to benefit brokers more than exchanges: Jefferies

SEBI's CAS overhaul to benefit brokers more than exchanges: Jefferies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:06 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) changes to the Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework should reduce expiry-day volatility and benefit brokers more than stock exchanges, according to a Jefferies report.

The report said the revised methodology for calculating the settlement price of expiring index derivatives removes uncertainty, while offering greater scope for recovery in brokers' order volumes.

Advertisement

“This should reduce expiry-day volatility under the Closing Auction Session (CAS), benefiting brokers whose orders remain below pre-CAS levels,” Jefferies said.

Advertisement

However, the brokerage expects limited earnings upside for exchanges, as their premium turnover has already recovered.

“With premium turnover for exchanges back to pre-CAS levels, earnings upside may be limited,” the report said.

Advertisement

The report also showed that orders traded per day were recovering from the August 2026 lows following the introduction of CAS, while industry index options premium average daily turnover had remained broadly flat since the November 2024 regulatory changes.

Under SEBI's October 15 circular, the settlement value of expiring index derivatives will be based on the underlying index calculated using the volume-weighted average prices (VWAP) of constituent securities during the last 30 minutes of continuous trading in the equity cash segment.

For expiring stock derivatives, clearing corporations will determine settlement prices using the underlying stock's VWAP during the last 30 minutes of continuous trading across all stock exchanges.

These changes will take effect from December 7, 2026.

The revised framework also provides for a separate 10-minute closing auction session from 3:30 pm to 3:40 pm, with order entry closing randomly between 3:38 pm and 3:40 pm.

Trading in index derivatives will continue until 3:45 pm, except for expiring contracts, which will stop trading at 3:30 pm on expiry days. Stock derivatives will trade until 3:45 pm, including on expiry days.

SEBI has also revised rules for carrying unexecuted orders into CAS. Eligible pending iceberg orders will move into the auction as fully disclosed limit orders unless participants opt out when placing the original order. The changes governing the transition of unexecuted limit and iceberg orders will take effect from February 8, 2027.

The regulator said the review aims to ensure efficient price discovery and orderly functioning of the cash and derivatives segments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts