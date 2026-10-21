VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: India's derivatives market has witnessed regulatory reforms to address issues of risk management and excessive speculation. These reforms have implications for position sizing, margin norms and expiry management for derivatives traders. With the rise of Demat account apps, it is easy to enter a trade in 2026 using a trading app, but it does not make trading risk-free. Let's discuss more about SEBI regulations and how to approach futures and options trading using a Demat account app.

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What Has SEBI Changed in F&O Trading?

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced several measures for the equity derivatives segment during 2024 and 2025. These measures focused on contract structure, expiry-day risk, margin requirements and the monitoring of trading positions. Their effects continue to matter for traders in 2026.

Key changes include:

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- Fewer weekly expiries: Changes in weekly index expiry rules, under which each exchange is permitted to offer weekly expiry contracts on one benchmark index.

- Higher contract values: The minimum contract value for index derivatives was increased, raising the capital exposure associated with a contract.

- Additional expiry-day margin: An additional extreme loss margin applies to specified short-option positions on expiry day, increasing the margin requirement for affected positions.

- Upfront option premium collection: Collection of option premiums upfront, meaning option buyers are required to pay the premium upfront.

- Stronger position monitoring: SEBI introduced measures to improve monitoring of positions and manage the risk of excessive exposure in the derivatives market.

These measures are intended to strengthen risk controls. However, they do not eliminate trading losses or guarantee that market movements will be less volatile. Traders need to check the applicable contract specifications and margin requirements before placing orders.

How Do These Reforms Affect a Demat Account App?

A Demat account app may provide access to market information, order placement, holdings and portfolio monitoring. However, a Demat account and a trading account serve different purposes. A Demat account holds eligible securities electronically, while a linked trading account is used to place buy and sell orders, including eligible derivatives trades.

The regulatory changes influence how traders use these facilities in several ways.

1. Evaluate Margin Before Placing an Order

Futures and options positions can require a trader to maintain funds as margin against contracts. These requirements can change depending on the contract, market conditions and the position taken. Additionally, certain short-option positions may require additional margin under applicable rules.

As such, using the information provided by one's broker is key to ensuring that they have sufficient funds to trade. This information can be checked through a trading app linked to the account.

2. Reviewing Expiry Dates and Contract Details

With fewer weekly index expiry contracts, traders need to check the available expiry dates and contract specifications carefully. An app for Demat account services may also offer access to a linked trading facility, but the displayed contract details should be verified before placing an order.

3. Monitoring Open Positions

Since open positions can fluctuate based on underlying price movements, time decay in options and changes in implied volatility, it is essential for traders to monitor their positions regularly.

4. Accounting for Trading Costs

Contract value, brokerage, taxes and other charges can affect the overall cost of a derivatives trade. Reviewing these costs before placing an order can help traders understand the financial exposure involved.

Is F&O Trading Suitable for Every Demat Account Holder?

No, a Demat account for trading stocks does not automatically provide access to derivatives trading. Investors need an appropriate trading account and must meet the broker's applicable requirements to activate the futures and options segment.

Simply having a Demat account does not mean that an investor understands how leverage, the time value of options and other factors impact their risk. As such, those wishing to get a Demat account to begin trading in shares would be better off learning about the markets before attempting to trade with leverage.

A Demat trading account can support different market activities depending on the broker and the facilities enabled. The choice of product should be based on the user's knowledge, objectives and ability to manage risk, rather than simply on the availability of app for demat account feature.

Conclusion

SEBI's F&O reforms have made margin checks, expiry details and position monitoring important parts of derivatives trading. A Demat account app can provide access to account information and a linked trading facility, but it cannot remove market risk or replace an understanding of the rules. Before placing an order, traders can review contract specifications, available funds and applicable charges. Those comparing digital investing services can explore the official 5paisa app to learn about its Demat account and trading facilities, while assessing whether the available features meet their needs.

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