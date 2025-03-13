VMPL

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], March 13: Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has successfully facilitated the installation of Health ATM machines in Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) across Banaskantha district, Gujarat. This initiative, implemented by Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India) under Project Aarogyya, reflects SECI's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure.

As a leading organization in sustainable development, SECI has expanded its CSR initiatives beyond renewable energy to focus on health and community welfare. By deploying AI-powered Health ATMs, SECI aims to use technology to transform primary healthcare in underserved areas. These modern kiosks provide instant diagnostic services, offering over 40 essential health tests, including blood pressure, blood sugar, hemoglobin, BMI, and lipid profile. By making these services available at CHCs and PHCs, this initiative will ensure early detection of health conditions and encourage preventive healthcare practices.

Dr. Vaibhavi Mane, Social Welfare Officer, SECI, stated,

"SECI remains dedicated to initiatives that promote public welfare and healthcare accessibility. Through this project, we aim to strengthen healthcare systems in rural areas, making essential diagnostic services available to all."

Ashish Yadav, Senior Officer - CSR, SECI, added,

"Health is a key pillar of sustainable development. With these Health ATMs, we are ensuring that communities have access to timely and preventive healthcare, reducing health risks and improving overall well-being."

As the implementing partner, MVS India played a crucial role in executing and operationalizing this initiative. Mr. Akul Vashishtha, Executive Director, MVS India, said,

"We are honored to have collaborated with SECI on this impactful project. These Health ATMs will provide timely health diagnostics, empowering individuals with early detection and proactive healthcare."

This initiative under Project Aarogyya aligns with SECI's vision of sustainable and inclusive development, ensuring that quality healthcare reaches the last mile. It serves as a model for leveraging technology in public health, reinforcing the principle that accessible healthcare is a fundamental right.

