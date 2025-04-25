Second Citizenship In The Caribbean: Why Investors Choose Antigua & Barbuda Passport?

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 25: Second citizenship is increasingly becoming a popular option for investors seeking additional freedom, security, and opportunities. Antigua and Barbuda offers an attractive path to second citizenship through its citizenship by investment program. This Caribbean nation provides several benefits for investors, including visa-free travel and a favourable tax regime.

Lyle Julien, Investment Programs Expert at Immigrant Invest, explores why Antigua and Barbuda is a top choice for second citizenship, how the program works, and the advantages it offers to investors.

What Is Antigua & Barbuda Citizenship

Antigua & Barbuda passport can be obtained under an investment program by making a qualifying investment in the country. This investment can be in the form of real estate, a government-approved business, or a donation to the country's National Development Fund.

In return, applicants receive a passport that grants them the ability to live, work, and travel freely within the country, and enjoy benefits like visa-free access to many countries.

Antigua And Barbuda Citizenship Requirements

To qualify for citizenship under the Antigua and Barbuda CBI program, applicants must meet the following requirements.

* Investment: The applicant must make a qualifying investment. There are three main investment options:

- A minimum donation of $230,000 to the National Development Fund for a single applicant.

- Investment in real estate valued at least $300,000 with a holding period of five years.

- Donation to a higher education institution--$260,000.

- Investment of $400,000 in a business venture approved by the government.

- Background check: Applicants must undergo a rigorous due diligence process, including a police clearance certificate from their country of residence.

* Residency requirement: Applicants must spend a minimum of five days in Antigua and Barbuda within the first five years of obtaining citizenship.

* Dependents. Applicants can include their spouse, children under the age of 30, parents or grandparents over the age of 55, and any unmarried siblings under 18.

Other Caribbean Countries With Citizenship By Investment Programs

Apart from Antigua and Barbuda, several other Caribbean nations offer citizenship by investment programs. Each of these countries provides unique advantages:

* St Kitts and Nevis is known for its long-established CBI program, it offers several investment options starting at $250,000 in the form of a donation to the Federal Consolidated Fund, or $325,000 in real estate investment.

* Dominica offers a highly affordable CBI program with investment options starting at $200,000 for a donation to the Economic Diversification Fund, or in real estate investment.

*Grenada offers investment options starting at $235,000 through a donation to the National Transformation Fund, or $270,000 in real estate.

* St Lucia offers a flexible range of investment options, with prices starting at $240,000 for a donation to the National Economic Fund, or $300,000 in real estate.

9 Benefits Of Obtaining A Second Citizenship In A Caribbean Country

Caribbean countries, particularly Antigua and Barbuda, provide numerous benefits for investors. Here are nine reasons why you should consider obtaining second citizenship in the Caribbean:

* Visa-free travel. Antigua and Barbuda citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to many countries.

* Tax advantages. The country has no wealth, inheritance, gift, or capital gains taxes, making it an attractive option for high-net-worth individuals looking for a more favourable tax environment.

* Dual citizenship. Antigua and Barbuda allow dual citizenship, so investors can maintain their original nationality while benefiting from a second passport.

* Security and stability. The Caribbean region offers political stability, making it an ideal place for those looking to diversify their assets and lifestyle.

* Quality of life. With its beautiful beaches, tropical climate, and friendly local population, Antigua and Barbuda offers a high standard of living.

* Family benefits. Citizenship by investment includes the option to include dependents like children, parents, and siblings, which can provide security for the entire family.

* Business opportunities. Investors can take advantage of the growing economy and business-friendly environment in Antigua and Barbuda.

* Fast application process. The process for obtaining citizenship by investment can be completed in as little as three to four months.

* Access to education and healthcare. Citizens benefit from access to the country's education system and healthcare services, which meet international standards.

How To Apply For Caribbean Citizenship By Investment

Applying for a second citizenship by investment is a straightforward process that typically involves the following steps:

* Choose a program. Decide on the country and the specific investment option that suits your needs.

* Complete application. Work with a licensed agent to complete the application and submit the required documents, including proof of funds, background checks, and identification documents.

* Due Diligence. The government will conduct a thorough background check to ensure the applicant meets all requirements.

* Approval. Upon successful completion of the due diligence process, the applicant will receive approval and can proceed with the investment.

* Citizenship and passport. Once the investment is made and all requirements are met, the applicant will be granted citizenship and issued a passport.

Conclusion

Investing in second citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda offers a range of benefits, including visa-free travel, tax advantages, and a high quality of life. The process is streamlined, and the country's stable economy and political environment make it an ideal choice for investors looking to expand their global opportunities. If you're considering second citizenship in the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda presents an appealing option.

