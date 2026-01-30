VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: What happens when life doesn't go according to plan--and yet, refuses to end? The Second Half: Stories of Soccer, Courage and Soulful Comebacks, the latest book by Arnold Britto, answers this question with rare honesty and quiet strength. The book was officially launched at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, marking a powerful moment for readers seeking hope, resilience, and real-life inspiration.

The Second Half is not about flawless victories or overnight success. Instead, it shines a light on the often-overlooked chapters of life--the moments after failure, loss, burnout, or unexpected change. Through deeply human stories, Arnold Britto explores how second chances are not handed to us, but built--slowly, painfully, and bravely.

Each narrative in the book reflects a truth many experience but few speak about openly: that the "second half" of life can be richer, wiser, and more meaningful than the first. The stories celebrate ordinary individuals who chose to rise again--not louder, but stronger. Not perfect, but purposeful.

With a voice that is empathetic yet grounded, Britto reminds readers that courage does not always roar. Sometimes, it simply shows up the next day. Whether it is rebuilding after professional setbacks, rediscovering self-worth, or redefining success on one's own terms, the book resonates across ages and walks of life.

The launch of The Second Half at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 drew attention from readers who believe that growth has no expiry date. The book speaks especially to those standing at crossroads--professionals, dreamers, late bloomers, and anyone who has ever wondered if it's "too late" to begin again.

Arnold Britto's The Second Half: Stories of Soccer, Courage and Soulful Comebacks is ultimately a reminder that endings are often just beginnings in disguise--and that life's most meaningful chapters may still be waiting to be written.

