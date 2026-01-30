VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 30: The immensely popular web series "Videshi Bahu" is back with its second season. STAGE App has released "Videshi Bahu - Season 2." After the immense popularity of the first season, viewers have been waiting for its sequel for a long time. This time, the story will be even more entertaining, complex, and filled with a desi twist. In this new season, powerful actors like Rajesh Singhpuria, Jagbir Rathi, Naveen Naru, Irina, ND Anushka, Jogendra Kundu, Rambir Aryan, Rajkumar Dhankhar, and Reena Balhara will once again provide viewers with a dose of laughter and drama with their hilarious performances. Four episodes of this web series were released simultaneously on the first day, and now two new episodes will be released every Friday. Significantly, this web series has received immense love from viewers since its first day and has broken all records in the regional industry.

Advertisement

A dose of comedy every Friday, in a desi style:

Advertisement

'Videshi Bahu - Season 2' is being released in an episodic format. New episodes will be available every Friday on the STAGE App, keeping viewers engaged with laughter, drama, and new relationship complexities. The creator of this web series is Mohit Bharti, who also created the first season. Mohit Bharti says that the first season of Videshi Bahu was a huge hit, and viewers have been eagerly awaiting its second season ever since. The second season has been expanded to meet audience demand. The new season features a total of 26 episodes, providing viewers with a double dose of comedy every week.

When two daughters-in-law are face-to-face... and the poor husband is caught in the middle:

Advertisement

While the clash between the foreign daughter-in-law and the Indian family brought laughter to the audience in the first season, the story takes a more serious turn in Season 2. Now, the issue is not just about culture, but love, tradition, and rights. On one side is the foreign daughter-in-law's wisdom and modern thinking, while on the other, the Indian daughter-in-law's rights, stubbornness, and village traditions. In the middle is Azad--caught between two daughters-in-law, finding himself in new trouble every day.

Story: A desi twist, a foreign shock, and a burst of comedy

'Videshi Bahu - Season 2' is a story that explores the complexities of relationships with a lighthearted humor. This is a story of desi versus videshi, where every decision upsets someone. Each episode brings new misunderstandings, hilarious conflicts, family pressures, and a powerful punch of desi comedy, giving viewers a completely relatable and entertaining experience.

A story rooted in Haryanvi soil, reaching every home:

The biggest strength of this web series is its desi roots. The village streets, the domestic squabbles, the taunts between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, and the husband's helplessness are all depicted in a way that Haryana audiences can relate to. India's first dialect-based OTT platform, STAGE App, is continuously reinventing Haryanvi content. 'Videshi Bahu - Season 2' furthers STAGE's vision of presenting global entertainment in the local language. According to the STAGE App team, "Videshi Bahu is not just a comedy, it is the story of every household in Haryana.

Season 2 is going to bring more laughter, drama and entertainment to the audience than ever before."

Promo Link : https://youtu.be/KZ8yoKECAgY

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)