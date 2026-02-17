'Secret Stories: Roslin' Trailer Follows Girl Haunted by Nightmares

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 17: Who doesn't wish for their dreams to come true? Almost everyone does. But Roslin is different. She hopes her dreams never turn into reality.

The recently released trailer of JioHotstar's latest web series Secret Stories: Roslin opens with an unsettling line: Roslin never wants to see the man with green eyes in her life. Yet fate appears to have other plans.

As the visuals unfold, it becomes clear that what she fears most may already be waiting for her. That tension, between dream and destiny forms the emotional core of the series.

Leading the show is Sanjana Dipu, who plays Roslin. Having impressed audiences with her performance in Moothon, she now steps into a darker, more layered role. The trailer suggests a character caught between innocence and dread, vulnerability and strength.

Joining her are Meena, Vineeth, and Hakkim Shah in pivotal roles. Hakkim, known for his strong screen presence in Malayalam cinema, appears to portray the mysterious green-eyed man -- a figure who adds intrigue and quiet menace to the narrative.

Set against the misty hills, the series promises a moody, gripping thriller layered with secrets and unexpected turns.

The web series marks the screenwriting debut of lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar, with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph serving as showrunner. Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and produced by Mathew George under Central Advertising, the series features cinematography by P.M. Unnikrishnan, editing by Riyas K. Badhar, and music by Vishnu Shyam. PRO - Rogin K Roy

Streaming on JioHotstar in seven languages -- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi -- Secret Stories: Roslin promises edge of the seat suspense, steeped in mystery and fear. Roslin's story unfolds from February 27.

Trailer Link Below

https://youtu.be/z117TyRNTtM?si=ageH4XnguerJap1e

