Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), has launched the Loan Fest 2025, offering various rewards and benefits. With Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan, borrowers can get quick funds up to Rs. 80 lakhs at competitive interest rates with minimal documentation.

The Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan is a specialised financing solution to support doctors in expanding or establishing their practices. The Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan provides quick access to funds with easy EMI options, enabling medical professionals to invest in clinic infrastructure, advanced medical equipment, or operational enhancements without undue financial burden.

With a quick approval process and funds disbursed within 48 hours*, this loan for doctors ensures that you can access the capital you need without any delay. These funds can be freely used to set up a new practice, upgrade to cutting-edge medical technology, or even cover day-to-day operational expenses. This financial tool provides borrowers with affordable and hassle-free access to funds.

Key features of the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan

Medical professionals require financial solutions that support their evolving needs. Bajaj Finance offers a doctor loan that provides exactly that. Here is what borrowers can expect when applying for a doctor loan with Bajaj Finance:

* Loan amounts ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh: Doctors can borrow based on their specific financial requirements. This ensures that funds are available when needed, without unnecessary borrowing that could lead to higher repayment obligations.

* Multiple loan variants: Doctors can choose a standard Term Loan for structured repayments or opt for Flexi Term Loan or Flexi Hybrid Loan, which allow them to withdraw funds as needed and make prepayments without additional charges. This feature is particularly beneficial for managing irregular cash flows, which is a possibility when starting a new clinic.

* No collateral required: To ensure accessibility for both new and established doctors, borrowers can apply without pledging valuable property or investments.

* Repayment tenure of up to 96 months: A longer repayment tenure reduces the EMI burden and improves cash flow management

* Quick disbursal within 48 hours: With a fast approval and disbursal process, doctors can secure funds within two days, helping them act on urgent business needs.

* 100% digital application process: The online application process is simple, secure, and accessible from any location, eliminating the need for lengthy in-person visits or excessive documentation. Doctors can apply at their convenience and track loan status digitally, ensuring a hassle-free borrowing experience.

With these benefits, the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan provides doctors with the financial flexibility and support they need to focus on delivering quality healthcare without worrying about funding constraints. This loan for professionals is tailored to meet the unique needs of medical practitioners, ensuring they can access the resources necessary to grow and sustain their practice.

Maximise your savings with the Loan Fest offer

For a limited period, Bajaj Finance is offering an exclusive Loan Fest cashback offer for doctors applying between 1st March and 30th April 2025.

* Eligibility: Available for the first 50 doctors in March 2025 and the first 50 in April 2025 whose loans are successfully disbursed

* Cashback rewards:

- New customers: Cashback ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000, based on the loan amount

- Existing customers: Cashback ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500

* Cashback will be credited to the Bajaj Pay Wallet within 90 days of successful loan activation

With this limited-time offer, medical professionals can secure funding while benefiting from additional rewards, making it the right time to invest in their professional growth. Apply for a Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan today!

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers.

BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

