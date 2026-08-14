SECURESTORE Takes Indian Green Technology Global as Sunil Uplap Signs Mexico Partnership to Bring Safe Water Storage Innovation to Latin America

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New Delhi [India], August 14: SECURESTORE, an innovative Indian brand at the forefront of safe water storage technology, has achieved a landmark milestone on the international stage. In a major boost to Indian innovation, a high-level business delegation from Mexico arrived in Mumbai to sign a strategic partnership and license agreement to adopt this breakthrough technology to be launched in Mexico and the Latin American markets.

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Developed by Mr. Sunil Uplap, an innovator and founder of Shubham Tanks and Liners Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based company, who patented this technology, is confident that this pioneering Green Technology represents a momentous achievement for our region and the nation's engineering capabilities, bringing superior Eco-friendly and totally Green Indian alternatives to decades old British technology which has been adopted helplessly by industries for more than seven decades.

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Dignitaries first visited the Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Mumbai, to seek the blessings before signing this historic agreement. They were well received by the Chairperson of Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Shri Sadanand Sarvankar.

The Technology Collaboration and License Agreement was signed in the presence of Shri Eknath Shinde, Dy. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and the Hon'ble Minister said:

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It's a moment of great pride for our state, Maharashtra, and India, as Atmanirbhar Bharat is the mission of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this technological partnership with Mexico is an example set by Sunil Uplap.

Distinguished Attendees were:

Carlos Israel Gonzalez Elizondo, (Director General de Tanques del Bajio S.A. de C.V. - TABSA, Mexico)

- Mr. Carlos Israel Gonzalez Safa, (Gerente Administrativo, TABSA, Mexico.)

- Mr. Alda Alejandra Villanueva (Deputy Consul General of Mexico, Mumbai)

- Mr. Sunil Uplap (Founder & Chairman, Shubham Tanks and Liners Pvt Ltd)

- Dr. Sarvesh Uplap (GM - Strategic Development and International Business Development)

- Ar. Shreya Uplap (In-charge of Outreach and Marketing)

- Mr Vinayak R Prabhu (International Media Adviser & Knowledge Partner)

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Uplap said that this International technical collaboration and license agreement underscores the expanding global footprint and acceptance of homegrown Indian technology, and the appreciation by Eknath Shinde, Dy. CM, Maharashtra, for this achievement has motivated us to shoulder more responsibilities to take this technology to other Global markets in the near future. Mr. Sunil Uplap expressed that he and his team are fully confident of introducing this unique patented technology in at least twenty countries globally in the next two years.

Details of the technology available: www.shubhamtanks.com

From Mexican Company

1. Carlos Israel Gonzalez Elizondo (Director General de Tanques del Bajio S.A. de C.V. - TABSA)

2. Carlos Israel Gonzalez Safa (Gerente Administrativo - TABSA)

Shubham Tanks and Liners Pvt Ltd - Email: sunil@shubhamtanks.com

TABSA, Mexico Email: c.gonzalez@tanquesdelbajio.mx

The Event Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

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