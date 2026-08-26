Securis360 Accelerates Global Cybersecurity Growth With U.S. Expansion, Enterprise Customer Wins, Strategic Technology Alliances and New Privacy Technology

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McAllen (Texas) [US], August 26: Securis360, a U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in managed security services, offensive security, compliance, cloud security, privacy technology, and enterprise cybersecurity consulting, is accelerating its global growth strategy through expanded U.S. operations, new enterprise customer relationships, strategic technology partnerships, and continued investment in cybersecurity talent and technology.

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Over the past year, Securis360 has strengthened its position in the enterprise cybersecurity market through the onboarding of customers including Siemens, deeper relationships with CrowdStrike and Qualys, the establishment of its second U.S. office in McAllen, Texas, expansion of its local cybersecurity team, the appointment of new U.S. partnership leadership, and continued development of its managed security capabilities through CrowdStrikeSOC.com.

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Today, Securis360 supports organizations across more than 25 countries, serving startups, mid-market organizations, Fortune 500 companies, public-sector organizations, and regulated industries across sectors including manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare, software, and critical infrastructure.

Expanding Enterprise Cybersecurity Capabilities

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As organizations face increasingly complex cyber threats, Securis360 is expanding its ability to provide security across the full lifecycle of enterprise technology environments.

Its cybersecurity portfolio includes:

* 24x7 Security Operations Center services

* Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

* Next-Generation SIEM

* Penetration Testing

* Red Teaming

* Vulnerability Management

* Cloud Security

* Application Security

* API Security

* Security Engineering

* Virtual CISO Services

* AI-assisted Security Operations

* Compliance and Governance

* Privacy Technology

This broader portfolio enables Securis360 to support organizations not only with security monitoring and incident response, but also with proactive security testing, cloud protection, compliance, security architecture, and long-term cybersecurity strategy.

Strengthening the CrowdStrike Security Ecosystem

Securis360 is continuing to expand its relationship with CrowdStrike as an official CrowdStrike U.S. Partner, giving the company a stronger platform to support customers across North America with technology, deployment expertise, and continuous security operations.

Through this relationship, Securis360 supports organizations with:

* CrowdStrike licensing

* Falcon platform deployment

* Managed Detection and Response

* Next-Generation SIEM

* Identity Protection

* Incident Response

* 24x7 Managed Security Operations

Securis360 is also continuing to expand CrowdStrikeSOC.com, its dedicated managed Security Operations Center offering designed for organizations seeking enterprise-grade security operations without the complexity of building and maintaining a complete internal SOC.

CrowdStrikeSOC.com provides capabilities including 24x7 SOC monitoring, MDR, Next-Generation SIEM, continuous threat monitoring, threat hunting, incident response, SIEM engineering, security use-case development, SOAR playbooks, and Falcon platform administration through SIEM-certified security resources.

Deepening Strategic Relationship With Qualys

Securis360 has also expanded its collaboration with Qualys, supporting organizations with vulnerability management, continuous monitoring, compliance automation, cloud security, and enterprise security engineering.

The relationship reflects Securis360's broader strategy of combining leading cybersecurity technologies with experienced security professionals to help customers build measurable and sustainable security programs.

Joining the App Defense Alliance and Expanding Application Security Assurance

Securis360 has joined the App Defense Alliance as a Contributor, expanding the company's engagement with industry-led security standards and validation programs focused on improving the security and quality of mobile and cloud applications.

The App Defense Alliance brings together technology and security organizations around recognized security standards, validation guidance, and certification approaches designed to protect users and improve application security across the ecosystem.

Through the Alliance's Application Security Assessment Working Group, industry initiatives include the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) and Cloud Application Security Assessment (CASA) programs. Securis360 plans to use its participation to deepen its application security assessment capabilities, contribute to industry best practices, and pursue the applicable qualifications required to support recognized assessment programs for mobile and cloud applications.

This creates a pathway for Securis360 to expand into recognized MASA and CASA assessment services, subject to applicable authorization requirements, including mobile application security reviews associated with the Google Play ecosystem and cloud application security assessments for organizations integrating with major cloud platforms.

Investing in Privacy Technology for India's DPDP Framework

As organizations prepare for India's evolving data protection requirements, Securis360 is also expanding its investment in privacy engineering and compliance technology.

The company has launched DPDPTool.com and PDPL.ai in beta to support organizations preparing for India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework.

The platforms are being introduced to a select group of enterprise customers, including Tradebulls and Siemens, with use cases covering:

* Data discovery

* Privacy workflows

* Compliance readiness

* DPDP operational management

* Privacy governance

Securis360 plans to continue developing these platforms using feedback from enterprise users as organizations build practical approaches to privacy governance and DPDP compliance.

This expansion reflects Securis360's broader strategy of combining cybersecurity services with technology designed to address emerging security, privacy, and regulatory requirements.

Growing Its U.S. Presence in Texas

Securis360 has established its second U.S. office in McAllen, Texas, strengthening its presence in the rapidly developing Rio Grande Valley technology ecosystem.

The company is also building a local cybersecurity team, including opportunities for junior cybersecurity professionals, while expanding its ability to support customers across Texas and North America.

The investment reflects Securis360's commitment to developing local cybersecurity talent while building a stronger operational presence in the United States.

Building the Texas Technology Ecosystem

As part of its broader Texas expansion, Securis360 recently participated in a cybersecurity and technology event in Dallas in collaboration with Weaver Technologies, bringing together technology leaders, enterprise organizations, cybersecurity professionals, and channel partners.

The event focused on modern security operations, AI-driven cybersecurity, enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity innovation, and opportunities for deeper collaboration across the Texas technology ecosystem.

The engagement reflects Securis360's strategy of building long-term relationships across Texas while connecting its growing U.S. operations with regional technology and channel communities.

Expanding U.S. Partnership Leadership

Securis360 has appointed Joshua Mason as Head of U.S. Partnerships.

A former United States Air Force officer, Mason will lead strategic partnerships, channel development, and go-to-market initiatives across the United States.

His responsibilities include expanding relationships with:

* Enterprise organizations

* MSPs

* Systems integrators

* VARs

* Technology partners

The appointment is part of Securis360's broader investment in building a U.S.-led commercial and partnership organization capable of supporting its expanding North American operations and customer portfolio.

Expanding Global Cybersecurity Partnerships

Securis360 is also expanding its engagement with cybersecurity innovators across international markets.

Company leadership, including Founder and CEO Harsh Kashiparekh, has met with the founders of Cyera and Claroty to explore opportunities for future partnerships across the United States, Middle East, and India.

The company identifies data security, cloud security, cyber-physical systems protection, and critical infrastructure security as important areas for long-term growth.

This strategy complements Securis360's existing relationships with technology providers and its broader objective of creating a connected global cybersecurity ecosystem.

Expanding Engagement Across Major Cybersecurity Events

Securis360 is continuing to strengthen its presence within the global cybersecurity community through participation in major industry events across the United States and Middle East.

Black Hat USA 2026 - Las Vegas, United States:

Founder and CEO Harsh Kashiparekh and Head of U.S. Partnerships Joshua Mason will meet with enterprise organizations, technology vendors, MSPs, channel partners, and cybersecurity leaders during Black Hat week. Mason is also scheduled to speak at a BSides Las Vegas event.

Fal.Con 2026 - Las Vegas, United States:

Securis360 will engage with the CrowdStrike ecosystem around MDR, Next-Generation SIEM, threat hunting, managed security operations, and channel collaboration.

LEAP - Saudi Arabia:

Securis360 plans to use its presence at LEAP to explore cybersecurity, privacy technology, and enterprise partnerships across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

GISEC - Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

At GISEC, Securis360 plans to continue developing relationships with cybersecurity organizations, technology partners, and enterprise customers across the Middle East while showcasing its expanding managed security, offensive security, and privacy technology portfolio.

Building Industry-Ready Cybersecurity Talent Through Securis360 Academy

Securis360 is also expanding its education and workforce-development initiatives through Securis360 Academy, a dedicated venture focused on helping university students and early-career professionals become industry-ready for cybersecurity, GRC, security operations, and enterprise technology roles.

The Academy is designed to bridge the gap between traditional university education and the technology stacks used inside modern enterprises. Rather than focusing only on theoretical concepts, programs are being developed around practical exposure to widely adopted platforms and ecosystems such as Cisco, CrowdStrike, cloud security, SIEM, endpoint security, vulnerability management, and governance, risk and compliance technologies.

Courses are structured with direct industry applicability in mind, combining practitioner-led instruction, hands-on labs, real-world workflows, and role-based learning so students can build skills that map more closely to the expectations of employers, technology partners, managed service providers, and cybersecurity teams.

Through Securis360 Academy, the company aims to create a stronger bridge between universities and industry by giving students earlier access to enterprise technologies, security use cases, and practitioner experience. The initiative also complements Securis360's broader talent strategy by developing a pipeline of job-ready professionals who can support the growing demand for cybersecurity and GRC skills globally.

A Cybersecurity Strategy Built Around Technology and Expertise

Securis360's growth strategy is based on a simple principle: cybersecurity technology becomes more valuable when it is combined with experienced people, strong processes, and continuous security operations.

The company's current technology ecosystem includes relationships and capabilities around CrowdStrike, Qualys, Cloudflare, Scalefusion, and Motadata, alongside its broader managed security and cybersecurity portfolio.

Securis360 also continues to expand offerings around Scalefusion endpoint management and Motadata IT Service Management, helping organizations strengthen endpoint operations, patch management, asset management, and network monitoring while connecting IT operations with cybersecurity.

Leadership Perspective

"Cybersecurity today is about far more than deploying technology. It is about building trusted partnerships that combine world-class platforms with experienced security professionals. Our continued investment in the United States, expansion across Texas, onboarding of enterprise customers such as Siemens, strengthened relationships with CrowdStrike and Qualys, participation in the App Defense Alliance, and our growing engagement with cybersecurity leaders across the U.S., Middle East, and India demonstrate our long-term commitment to building a truly global cybersecurity company."

Harsh Kashiparekh

Founder and CEO, Securis360

Looking Ahead

Securis360's next phase of growth will focus on strengthening its U.S. operations, expanding strategic technology alliances, developing cybersecurity and privacy technology, and supporting organizations with increasingly complex security requirements, expanding Securis360 Academy as an industry-focused education and workforce-development platform.

The company's growing portfolio brings together managed security operations, offensive security, cloud security, application assurance, compliance, privacy technology, vulnerability management, security engineering, and cybersecurity consulting.

By combining technology partnerships with experienced cybersecurity professionals and continuous security operations, Securis360 aims to help organizations build stronger cyber resilience while navigating an increasingly complex global security and privacy landscape.

About Securis360

Securis360 is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company providing managed security services, offensive security, governance, risk and compliance, penetration testing, cloud security, Security Operations Center services, vulnerability management, application security, privacy technology, and cybersecurity consulting to organizations worldwide, as well as cybersecurity education and workforce-development initiatives through Securis360 Academy.

Supporting customers across more than 25 countries, Securis360 combines enterprise cybersecurity expertise, strategic technology partnerships, and continuous security operations to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience and navigate evolving security and privacy requirements.

Learn More

Securis360: www.securis360.com

CrowdStrikeSOC.com: www.CrowdStrikeSOC.com

DPDPTool.com: www.dpdptool.com

PDPL.ai: www.pdpl.ai

Securis360 Academy: www.SecurisAcademy.com

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