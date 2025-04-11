VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 11: In the fast-paced world of financial services, few companies have managed to achieve the kind of success that Seeds Fincap Private Limited has witnessed. In less than four years since its inception, the company has crossed a remarkable milestone--Rs500 Cr in Assets Under Management (AUM) and Rs1023 Cr in total loan disbursements. With 129 branches across eight states and a portfolio of over one lakh clients, Seeds Fincap is reshaping access to business finance in India.

The company has emerged as a key player in business financing, offering a range of loan products, including individual and unsecured business loans, loans against property, consumer durable loans, and supply chain finance. This dynamic portfolio has empowered small entrepreneurs across the country, providing them with the financial backing they need to grow and thrive.

What makes Seeds Fincap's success even more significant is the speed at which it has scaled. In just four years, it has not only expanded its geographical reach but also established itself as a trusted name in the financial ecosystem. Its customer-centric approach, robust risk management, and agile operational model have enabled it to cater to the credit needs of entrepreneurs and businesses that often struggle with traditional lending barriers.

Leadership Insights

Speaking about this milestone, Subhash Chandra Acharya, Managing Director of Seeds Fincap, stated:

"Numbers tell a story, but our real success lies in the dreams we empower. Rs500 Cr AUM and Rs1000 Cr disbursement are just milestones on our larger journey to financial inclusion and business growth in India."

Adding to this, Co-founder Avishek Sarkar shared:

"In less than four years, we've built more than just a financial institution; we've built trust. Every branch we open and every loan we disburse strengthens our commitment to supporting India's entrepreneurs."

As India continues to foster entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance, institutions like Seeds Fincap are playing a crucial role in bridging the financial gap. By prioritizing accessibility, efficiency, and innovation, the company is poised to continue its upward trajectory, making financial empowerment a reality for thousands more. The company remains committed to driving financial inclusion and supporting businesses across India.

