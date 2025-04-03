Seemant Shukla Appointed as CEO of Quantum AMC

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: The Board of Directors of Quantum Asset Management Company Private Ltd. (Quantum AMC) have approved the appointment of Seemant Shukla as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quantum AMC effective April 1, 2025.

Quantum AMC is a 100% subsidiary of the Sponsor, Quantum Advisors which, collectively, has an AUM of INR 21,281 crores as of March 31, 2025.

Seemant's appointment as CEO of Quantum AMC will kickstart awareness and growth of Quantum AMC's pioneering and unique approach to guiding investors for long-term returns with a suite of 14 mutual funds within a simple asset allocation framework.

Seemant is a BFSI veteran with over 24 years of diverse experience in banking, wealth, asset management and insurance with a strong track record in sales, business development, product, marketing, and P&L management. Prior to joining Quantum AMC, Seemant has worked with ICICI Group, Reliance General, Dhanlaxmi Bank, JM Financial and Edelweiss Financial Group.

Welcoming Seemant to the Quantum family, Ajit Dayal, Founder, Quantum Advisors, said,"True leadership in investing isn't measured by short-term gains, but by the trust we build over time. Quantum AMC has always stood for integrity, discipline, and putting investors first--values that remain non-negotiable, no matter how the industry evolves. Seemant brings the clarity, conviction, and proven leadership needed to uphold these principles while driving Quantum AMC's future. All of us at Quantum wish Seemant much success as he strengthens our legacy of Integrity and Competence at a time when millions of investors - scarred by the recent market decline and poor investment decisions - are looking to invest their savings in a suite of simple and sensible mutual funds to achieve their defined financial objectives."

I V Subramaniam, MD, Quantum Advisors, said, "Seemant's appointment comes at a defining moment for the mutual fund industry, as we witness a growing shift towards disciplined, long-term investing. With his deep industry expertise, strategic mindset, and digital-first approach, he is well-positioned to steer Quantum AMC towards greater operational agility and investor-centric innovation. His leadership will be instrumental in further strengthening our commitment to integrity, transparency, and investor-first principles."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Seemant Shukla, newly appointed CEO of Quantum AMC, said, "Quantum has built a distinct reputation in the financial services industry with its value-driven approach, placing investor interests at the forefront through simplicity and transparency. I am excited to lead a team that truly embodies these principles, shaping a well-rounded, multi-channel, and investor-centric asset management company. With transparency and straightforward solutions at its core, Quantum is committed to empowering investors to achieve their financial goals and aspirations."

About Quantum AMC

Quantum Mutual Fund was established in 2006 with the launch of its first fund. Quantum Mutual Fund nurtures a partnership culture with investors, business partners, and employees to spread the goodness of investing.

Quantum Mutual Fund is committed to providing simple Investment Solutions with simplicity, transparency, and integrity.

- Investment options to convert savings to wealth

- Simple products that are easy to understand

- Dependable standards of service

- Sensible, risk-adjusted returns over the long term through a disciplined research and investment process

We now offer 14 simple and easy-to-understand products for achieving different financial goals. Our tried and tested research-oriented process gives a channel to receive risk-adjusted returns that outperform the market in the long term. Quantum's continued relevance is a product of its reputation as trailblazer in the realm of mutual fund investing. With a solid track record and a commitment of providing progressive investment strategies.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Media Contact:

Deepali Chavan

deepalic@quantumamc.com

