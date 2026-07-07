SEIL Accelerates Its Debt Free Journey, Repays Total ₹102 Cr (30% of Total Debt) Since December 2025

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Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT', today announced another aggressive step forward in its ongoing corporate deleveraging and balance sheet optimization strategy.

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Building rapidly on its recent financial updates, the Company has repaid an additional ₹16 crore towards its outstanding Term Loan facilities. This strategic liquidity deployment highlights the company's continuing trajectory toward complete financial freedom and prudent capital management.

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This latest payment follows a string of successful debt clearances in recent tranches--including the redemption of ₹43.19 crore of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and progressive term loan repayments that had previously brought debt reduction to ₹86 crore. With today's additional ₹16 crore prepayment, Steel Exchange India Limited's total cumulative debt reduction stands at ₹102 crore, heavily driven by stellar operational cash flows and robust equity inflows.

Key Strategic Highlights:

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- ₹102 Cr Total Debt Reduction: The Company's aggressive capital allocation has successfully wiped out ₹102 crore in total debt liabilities over recent quarters, showcasing superior balance sheet flexibility.

- Rs 30% Debt Freedom Achieved: Consequent to this latest payment, the Company has effectively discharged around 30% of its total long-term debt burden since December 2025.

- Fast-Tracking to Zero Debt: This rapid acceleration solidifies the Company's structural pivot toward becoming a completely debt-free enterprise in the near future.

- Enhanced Financial Metrics: Lowering outstanding term obligations provides immediate visibility into drastically reduced finance costs, unlocking higher bottom-line margins and improving overall earnings quality going forward.

Commenting on this key milestone, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited stated: "The achievement of ₹102 crore in total debt reduction is a defining moment in our corporate journey. Repaying an additional ₹16 crore today reflects the tremendous cash-generating power of our operational assets and our absolute commitment to a clean, lean capital structure. By systematically reducing our long-term liabilities to a total of ₹102 crore in a short span, we are massively optimizing our finance costs. This strategic agility positions us uniquely to maximize shareholder value and scale sustainably into India's booming infrastructure landscape"

About Steel Exchange India Limited

Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL), part of the Vizag Profiles Group, is a leading manufacturer of TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT'. Founded in 1999, the Company has grown from a steel trading and online platform into one of the most trusted integrated steel manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SEIL operates an Integrated Steel Plant & Power Unit in Vizianagaram Dist, Near Visakhapatnam. These facilities house sponge iron, billet, rolling mill, and power generation capacities, enabling complete backward and forward integration for long steel production.

With a strong brand presence and supply track record to the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure projects, SEIL is known for quality and reliability. In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the Company is diversifying into specialty steels under the PLI scheme to support import substitution and expand its value-added offerings.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹1,066.42 Cr, EBITDA of ₹138.03 Cr and Net Profit of ₹26.99 Cr.

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