Seize Every Scene: Master the Moment with the TCL Q6CS Premium QD Mini LED Google TV Revolution!

New Delhi [India], May 24: Get ready to witness a revolution in home entertainment! TCL, a global powerhouse in consumer electronics, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the Q6CS, a groundbreaking QD Mini LED Google TV meticulously engineered for the discerning Indian consumer. This isn't just a television; it's a portal to breathtaking visuals, immersive soundscapes, and a smarter way of living. The TCL Q6CS brings world-class innovation directly to your living room, fuelled by our passion for excellence and inspired by our esteemed partnership with cricket legend Rohit Sharma, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide.

"We are committed to empowering our customers with intelligent technologies and breathtaking visuals. With the Q6CS, TCL is setting new benchmarks in premium home entertainment," says Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India.

Q6CS: Where Innovation Meets Immersion - Get Ready to Be Astonished!

Brace yourself for a sensory spectacle with the TCL Q6CS's arsenal of cutting-edge features:

* Experience Unmatched Picture Purity with All Domain Halo Control Technology: Say goodbye to distracting halo effects around bright objects. Our innovative All Domain Halo Control technology precisely manages the Mini LEDs across the entire screen, delivering unparalleled contrast and clarity with minimized blooming.

* Step into a Realm of Vivid Colours with Colourful Quantum Crystals: Witness a spectrum of over a billion vibrant and lifelike colours, thanks to our advanced Colourful Quantum Crystals. This technology ensures exceptional colour accuracy and richness, bringing every scene to breathtaking reality.

* Unlock True-to-Life Colours with Bionic Colour Optimization Technology: Our intelligent Bionic Colour Optimization technology analyzes and fine-tunes colours in real-time, mimicking the way the human eye perceives them. Experience natural and accurate colours that will immerse you in the content like never before.

* Immerse Yourself in a Smarter, More Colourful World with Premium QD Mini LED Google TV: Enjoy breathtaking visuals with over a billion vibrant colours and exceptional clarity, thanks to our cutting-edge Premium QD Mini LED technology and Wide Colour Gamut (WCG), all powered by the intuitive and connected experience of Google TV. Prepare to be amazed.

* Experience Visual Perfection with Dolby Vision & HDR10+: Every frame becomes a masterpiece. The dynamic brilliance of Dolby Vision and the intricate detail of HDR10+, unlocks extraordinary contrast, revealing hidden nuances and lifelike textures in every shadow and highlight. Get ready to see your favourite content in a whole new light!

* Immerse Yourself in a Symphony of Sound with Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X: Don't just watch; feel the action! Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X work in perfect harmony to envelop you in rich, multidimensional audio. From the roar of the crowd to the whisper of the wind, experience sound that moves around you, creating a truly authentic cinematic atmosphere right in your home.

* Hear Every Nuance with Powerful ONKYO 2.1ch Speakers: Experience rich and detailed audio through the integrated ONKYO 2.1ch speakers, renowned for their exceptional sound quality, delivering a truly cinematic audio experience with clear highs and deep lows.

* Game On with Unrivaled Smoothness at 144Hz, Optimized for Gaming: Level up your gaming experience! While the TV boasts a smooth 144Hz VRR compatible gaming support, the dedicated FreeSync Premium technology delivers ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay with significantly reduced lag and stutter, giving you the competitive edge.

* Experience Blockbuster Entertainment with IMAX Enhanced: Enjoy select movies and shows the way filmmakers intended with IMAX Enhanced, delivering stunning visuals and immersive audio, optimized for your home theatre.

* Unlock a Universe of Entertainment with Google TV OS: Your entertainment, your way! Google TV OS provides intuitive access to a vast library of content, seamlessly organizing your favourite apps and subscriptions. Discover new movies, shows, and games tailored to your unique preferences - all at your fingertips.

* Intelligence Redefined with AiPQ Engine 3.0: Witness the power of AI in action! Our advanced AiPQ Engine 3.0 intelligently analyzes every scene in real-time, dynamically optimizing visuals and audio for the most captivating and immersive experience imaginable. Prepare for picture and sound that adapt to what you're watching.

* Effortless Control with Hands-Free Voice Search: Command your entertainment with the power of your voice! With full support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, navigating your TV and smart home ecosystem has never been easier. Simply speak and let the Q6CS do the rest.

Elegance by Design: A Statement of Modern Luxury

The TCL Q6CS isn't just about groundbreaking technology; it's a statement piece for your home. Its elegant, metallic bezel-less design maximizes the viewing area, creating a truly immersive experience while adding a touch of sophisticated luxury to any living space.

Your Gateway to Premium Entertainment Starts Here:

The TCL Q6CS will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, starting at an incredibly attractive price of Rs49,990 onwards, designed to perfectly complement your home.

Mark your calendars! The Q6CS will be hitting the shelves and online stores in May 2025, available at Flipkart.

About TCL Electronics:

TCL Electronics is a globally recognized leader in consumer electronics, with a presence in over 160 countries. Specializing in the innovation and manufacturing of televisions, audio solutions, home appliances, smart devices, and displays, TCL has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology. Achieving the prestigious "Global Top 1" ranking in the Ultra-large screen TV Brand, "Global Top 1" ranking in Mini-LED TV Brand and being recognized as the "Global Top 1" in the Google TV Brand by OMDIA, TCL is dedicated to delivering future-ready, premium experiences worldwide.

Visit TCL India at https://www.tcl.com/in/en

