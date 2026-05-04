Sejal Glass Limited Posts Robust FY26 Performance Crossing Rs 400 Cr Total Revenue up 63.85% and Net Profit Surges 163.19%

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: Sejal Glass Limited (Sejal Glass, The Company), (NSE Code: SEJALLTD/ BSE Code: 532993), one of the leading players in the architectural glass industry, specializing in high-quality glass solutions, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY26.

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

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Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amrut Gada, Promoter of Sejal Glass Limited, said, "We are pleased to report a strong close to FY26, with the Company delivering its highest ever quarterly performance in Q4, supported by robust execution and sustained demand across key segments. During the year, we successfully surpassed our revenue guidance, with total income crossing ₹401 Cr, reflecting consistent growth momentum across both domestic and international markets.

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Operational performance during the quarter remained strong, driven by an improving product mix and better contribution from recently integrated units. While the Company faced some temporary supply chain disruptions in international operations, overall execution remained stable, enabling us to maintain margins in line with our stated guidance.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling our value-added product portfolio and enhancing operational efficiencies. With strong demand visibility, improving capacity utilisation and continued focus on higher margin products, the Company is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory in the coming years."

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