Self-Diagnosis via WhatsApp Forwards Is Delaying Real Treatment, Explains Livlong 365

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 13: India now has over 1.03 billion internet users as of 2026, 68.5% of the population, and roughly 530 million of them are active on WhatsApp. A 2026 analysis of India’s online misinformation landscape found that health-related content is the single largest misinformation category circulating on social platforms and WhatsApp, ahead of even political and religious misinformation. Livlong 365 argues this isn’t just a nuisance, it’s actively delaying the moment people walk into a doctor’s clinic.

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How a Forward Becomes a Diagnosis

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The pattern is familiar in most Indian households: a family WhatsApp group, a forwarded message about a “silent” symptom or a home remedy, and a person quietly deciding their own fatigue or discomfort matches what they just read, rather than what a doctor would say.

- Health researchers tracking this trend describe India’s health-influencer ecosystem as a new “WhatsApp University”, content spreads faster than fact-checkers can respond to it.

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- As one Indian public-health researcher tracking this space put it, digital literacy has improved, but health literacy is still where it was, people are online more than ever, but that hasn’t made them better at judging health claims.

- The result is a kind of self-triage: people match symptoms to whatever explanation feels least alarming, and treat that as settled.

When “It’s Probably Nothing” Turns Serious

This is especially risky with cardiac symptoms, which are easily mistaken for fatigue, acidity, or stress.

- India’s cardiovascular disease burden has nearly tripled in the last seven years, per a 2025 National Statistical Office health survey, hospitalisation for cardiovascular disease among 30–44-year-olds alone stood at 7.3% in 2025.

- A late-2025/early-2026 nationwide survey of nearly 300 cardiologists (commissioned by TATA AIG) found that three in four cardiologists now see most of their heart patients under age 50, with 36% reporting patients as young as 31–40, and flagged how often people miss the early red flags of heart trouble.

- The same survey found a financial cost to delay: nearly 60% of cardiologists say most of their patients can’t afford advanced treatment once a condition has progressed, with cardiology treatment costs having risen nearly 65% in five years.

The Real Cost of a Delayed Diagnosis

The pattern isn’t limited to cardiac care. A 2025 Indian study tracking 150 breast cancer patients found that 82.6% experienced some form of delay in their care pathway, and 58.6% faced an overall delay from symptom onset to treatment start, with a median delay of 109 days. The study’s authors point to misdiagnosis, neglect, and reliance on informal advice from family as recurring themes behind that gap, exactly the space that self-diagnosis via forwarded messages tends to fill.

Why This Isn’t Simply an “Awareness” Problem

It’s tempting to frame this as a digital-literacy gap, but researchers studying the phenomenon in India caution against that framing. Self-diagnosis is often a response to real structural gaps in the healthcare system, repeated dismissal, communication breakdowns, or a patient’s own symptoms being downplayed on a previous visit. Women with persistent pain conditions, for instance, are frequently told their symptoms are “stress-related” or “hormonal,” which pushes them toward the internet for clarity, often delaying care further in the process.

That reframes the real problem: it isn’t that people search for information, it’s that the loop never closes with a qualified professional confirming or correcting the self-diagnosis.

“The instinct to look something up isn’t the issue, the issue is when that search becomes the final word instead of the first step. We see this constantly: someone reads a WhatsApp forward, decides it explains their symptom, and quietly shelves the idea of seeing a doctor. Our job at Livlong 365 is to make that next step, an actual consultation or a diagnostic test, as easy as the forward was to read.” “The instinct to look something up isn’t the issue, the issue is when that search becomes the final word instead of the first step. We see this constantly: someone reads a WhatsApp forward, decides it explains their symptom, and quietly shelves the idea of seeing a doctor. Our job at Livlong 365 is to make that next step, an actual consultation or a diagnostic test, as easy as the forward was to read.”

Dr Sonal Mhatre, BHMS, Senior Manager – Clinical Operations, LivLong 365, said “By the time some patients come to us, they’ve already self-treated for weeks based on something they read online. The forward isn’t always wrong on facts, it’s wrong on context. A generic symptom list can’t account for someone’s age, history, or risk factors the way a five-minute consultation can.”

Not Just Raising Awareness

Livlong 365 frames its role here as a bridge rather than a lecture: making it just as easy to book a real consultation or a diagnostic test as it is to read a forwarded message.

- Encouraging people to treat online information as a prompt to consult, not a substitute for one

- Making OPD consultations and lab testing accessible enough that “I’ll just Google it” isn’t the path of least resistance

- Supporting preventive check-ups so conditions are caught before symptoms are severe enough to misinterpret in the first place

For more information, please visit: https://livlong365.com/

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