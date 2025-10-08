Self-Relatable Fiction Books Are Non-Judgemental Companions, Reduce Stress by Up to 70% - Pavan Kaushik, Author of Gazab Zindagi

Though you read a book, the book reads you instead. It listens to your inner self — your pains, your smiles, your realizations. They don’t lecture; they listen.

Pavan Kaushik author Gazab Zindagi New Delhi, 8th October 2025: In a world overflowing with notifications, opinions, and endless scrolling, finding peace has become a luxury. But author Pavan Kaushik believes the simplest therapy doesn’t come from an app — it comes from a book. His latest work, Gazab Zindagi, is a collection of self-relatable stories that reconnect readers to emotions they’ve forgotten in the rush of modern life.

Global studies support his belief. Mindlab International at the University of Sussex (UK) found that just six minutes of reading can reduce stress by up to 68%, while the Mental Health Foundation (UK) observed that reflective reading and empathy-driven fiction can calm anxiety by as much as 70%.

Pavan Kaushik calls fiction “the gentlest therapy for the human heart.” “Fiction and self-relatable books take you back to your roots because they awaken emotions we often silence in our daily chaos. When a story mirrors your life, it feels like rediscovering a lost part of your soul. These books are non-judgemental, non-condemning, non-reactive, and carry no negative connotation — they simply accept you as you are. Though you read a book, the book reads you instead. Though you read the book, it listens to your inner-self — your pains, your smiles, your satisfaction, your realizations, and your commitments. They don’t lecture; they listen. They calm the mind and remind you that being human is enough. That’s why reading can reduce stress by up to 70% — because books, when they relate, heal without saying a word” says Pavan Kaushik, Author of Gazab Zindagi.

Gazab Zindagi is the third book of Pavan Kaushik, the other two being ‘Me Within Myself’ and ‘We All Have Zind in Our Lives’. What makes Gazab Zindagi unique is its emotional familiarity. Each chapter stands alone — a story, an emotion, or a thought — yet all merge seamlessly into one shared truth: life is extraordinary when seen with awareness.

The book touches emotions, relation with parents and children — emotions like when you converse with newly-born daughter, or that quiet realization when a son starts wearing his father’s shoes. It reminds readers of incredible moments they lived but never paused to celebrate. From childhood nostalgia to workplace humour, from moments of loss to rediscovered laughter, every story holds a mirror to something one would have lived but never paused to celebrate.

“I don’t write to advise; I write to reflect,” Pavan Kaushik says. “Each story is like a conversation over a cup of chai — simple, heartfelt, and deeply human.” Even in the digital age, Pavan Kaushik insists that printed books remain irreplaceable.

“In a digital world, print exists for its uniqueness,” he says. “If books are being sold digitally on Amazon or Flipkart and leading bookstores across India, it also means the print version is in demand. Holding a book is still an experience of its own.” Gazab Zindagi isn’t just a book — it’s a quiet companion that listens, heals, and reminds you that every ordinary moment you’ve lived was, in truth, Gazab — amazing.

