Semicon India 2025: American firm-Sinclair CEO says Indian high technology know how second to none

Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI): India is leapfrogging the rest of the world in critical wireless technologies and semiconductor design, and driving new products, Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair, has said ahead of Semicon India 2025 - India's flagship semiconductor-focused event.

Chris Ripley said they recognised that expertise in India was second to none, and they have invested in the country to produce next-generation wireless technologies.

"We recognised that the expertise available in India was second to none in the world. We've invested heavily in India to produce next-generation wireless technologies like what I have in my hand here. This tablet is powered by a D2M chip, designed in India. A great example of how India is leapfrogging the rest of the world in critical wireless technologies and semiconductor design, and driving innovation and new products in the US and the rest of the world," Chris Ripley said.

Sinclair is one of the largest US news media companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India - 2025' on Tuesday, aimed at catalysing India's Semiconductor ecosystem. He will inaugurate it at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.He will also participate in CEOs roundtable.

The three-day Conference, from September 2 to 4, will focus on advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. It will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, and state-level policy implementation.

The event will highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, the growth of the startup ecosystem, international cooperation, and the future roadmap for India's semiconductor sector.

Over 20,750 attendees will participate, including more than 2,500 delegates from over 48 countries, over 150 speakers, including over 50 global leaders, and more than 350 exhibitors. It will also include six countries Round Table discussions, country pavilions and dedicated pavilions for Workforce Development and Start-Ups.

Semicon conferences, organized across the world, aim to maximize outreach of the technological advancements in the semiconductor domain as well as the policies of various countries to strengthen their semiconductor ecosystem.

Furthering Prime Minister's vision to showcase India as a hub for Semiconductor Design, Manufacturing and Technology Development, conferences have been organized at Bengaluru in 2022, at Gandhinagar in 2023 and at Greater Noida in 2024. (ANI)

