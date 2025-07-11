Semicon India 2025 to feature global pavilions, country roundtables, and record participation

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The fourth edition of 'Semicon India 2025' will feature first-ever global pavilions, country roundtables, skilling initiatives, and a design startup pavilion, with more than 300 companies from 18 different countries participating in the event, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Friday.

The fourth edition of the 'Semicon India 2025: Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse' Conference and Exhibition is scheduled to be jointly organised by ISM and SEMI from 2nd to 4th September 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre - IICC), New Delhi.

The event will showcase India's growing capabilities and ambitions in the microelectronics and semiconductor value chain.

Organised under the aegis of the India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), SEMICON India 2025 will serve as a high-impact platform to unite the global and domestic stakeholders across the policy, industry, academia, and investment communities.

A key high point of SEMICON India 2025 is the significantly higher level of stakeholder participation compared to previous editions. This reflects the growing success of the Semicon India Programme in attracting global semiconductor companies, who now view India as an emerging and trusted semiconductor hub.

This edition will witness several important firsts. For the first time, the exhibition will feature four International Pavilions--from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia, as compared to none in previous editions. Also debuting for the first time are eight Country Roundtables, bringing together companies from India and key partner nations to foster bilateral collaboration.

In a strong push towards skilling and future-readiness, Training, Upskilling, and Workforce Development Programs for students and engineers will be introduced for the first time, including career counselling to guide and mentor young talent. The event will also feature a dedicated Semiconductor Design Startup Pavilion, offering a platform for innovation-led chip design enterprises. Additionally, nine State Government Pavilions will participate this year, up from six in the previous edition.

SEMICON India 2025 will host over 300 exhibiting companies from 18 countries and regions, showcasing the entire electronics value chain -- from materials and equipment to silicon, design, and systems. The scale and diversity of participation signal India's growing integration into the global semiconductor ecosystem.

The event will also include a three-day conference featuring global Chief Experience Officers (CXOs) and expert speakers, who will share insights on semiconductor manufacturing, technological advances, supply chain strategies, and industry trends.

Other special features of the event include the Workforce Development Pavilion, Startup Pavilion, eight Country Roundtables, B2B Forums, and structured Training & Upskilling Programs -- all aimed at strengthening India's talent pipeline and ecosystem capabilities.

The Centre is actively working on the plans to make India a preferred destination for the development of semiconductor chips through its policy initiatives and support to the industry players.

Government has approved the Semicon India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of a semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The programme has further been modified in view of the aggressive incentives offered by countries already having an established semiconductor ecosystem and a limited number of companies owning advanced node technologies.

In the latest developments, The Union Cabinet has approved a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, India's sixth.

This facility will be established near Uttar Pradesh's Jewar Airport through a joint venture between the HCL Group and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

The sixth unit is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people and will help significantly in strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem.

The unit at Jewar will have a 20,000 wafers per month capacity, and the chips will have 36 million (3.6 crore) per month.

The works on the other five units are currently underway, and one of them is expected to be inaugurated later this year.

On the other hand, to promote the semiconductor ecosystem, the central government, in June, introduced pioneering reforms in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) rules. The reforms aim to address the specialised needs of the semiconductor and electronics component manufacturing sectors.

Since manufacturing in these sectors is highly capital-intensive, import-dependent and involves longer gestation periods before turning profitable, rule amendments have been carried out to promote pioneering investments and boost manufacturing in these high-technology sectors. (ANI)

