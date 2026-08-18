New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): More than 500 exhibitors, including 294 international companies, from over 40 countries are set to participate in SEMICON India 2026, as India seeks to build a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem spanning manufacturing, design, supply chains and technology, according to a press release.

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The fifth edition of SEMICON India will be held from September 17-19 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the event on September 17. The three-day conference and exhibition will bring together global semiconductor and electronics companies, government, industry leaders, investors, researchers, startups and academia.

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The event, themed "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem", will feature more than 150 internationally renowned speakers, over 15,000 square metres of exhibition space, six country pavilions and 10 state government pavilions, besides dedicated platforms for startups, innovation and workforce development.

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The programme will cover manufacturing and technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, supply chains, chemicals, gases and materials, government programmes, product creation and design, startups, talent and skilling, among other areas.

A key feature this year will be the introduction of a "Sand to Silicon to Systems" Value Chain Experience, highlighting India's efforts to build capabilities across the semiconductor value chain.

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Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India and IESA, said the theme reflects India's evolution towards creating a "comprehensive and globally competitive semiconductor value chain". He said the interest from global and Indian companies demonstrates industry confidence in India's semiconductor journey.

"The introduction of the new 'Sand to Silicon to Systems' Value Chain Experience this year demonstrates how India is progressing from building credibility to demonstrating capability," Chandak said.

The event is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI.

The release said India's semiconductor journey has gained momentum through the Semicon India Programme, with 12 projects approved under Semicon 1.0 aimed at developing a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. The Union Cabinet has also approved the next phase, Semicon 2.0, to accelerate development of a robust and resilient semiconductor ecosystem.

The government is also supporting semiconductor research, innovation and design by providing advanced design tools to more than 332 academic institutes and 105 startups, while 24 startups have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive scheme.

SEMI President and CEO Ajit Manocha said India was "well positioned to thrive" with its speed, ambition, talent and long-term vision, adding that the country's opportunity was not simply to join the global supply chain but to become "integral to it".

The event will also feature six international country roundtables, a startup pitch competition, a student hackathon and workforce development sessions, providing platforms for collaboration and investment across the semiconductor ecosystem. (ANI)

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