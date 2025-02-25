DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Semiconductor fabrication plants in Assam to deliver 'Made in India' chips by next year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Semiconductor fabrication plants in Assam to deliver 'Made in India' chips by next year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

'The most delightful news is the semiconductor plant approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam. The construction of the plant is progressing well, and by next year, 'Made in India' chips will establish the pride of both India and Assam,' he added.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:32 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the semiconductor fabrication plants in Assam will start delivering semiconductor chips by next year.

Speaking on the sidelines of 'Advantage Assam 2.0' investors summit in Guwahati, the Union Minister said, "Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam's Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma are working hard for the development of Assam. Various connectivity programs are underway, including railway connectivity, highway connectivity, airline services, and airport development. These efforts are yielding very good results."

"The most delightful news is the semiconductor plant approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam. The construction of the plant is progressing well, and by next year, 'Made in India' chips will establish the pride of both India and Assam," he added.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inagurated 'Advantage Assam 2.0' and termed it a grand campaign to connect the entire world with Assam's potential and progress.

The Prime Minister noted that Assam is emerging as an important hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Advertisement

Recently, Tata Semiconductor launched its assembly and tech facility in Jagiroad in the State.

This plant will help in the technological growth of the entire Northeast and strengthen India's semiconductor industry.

Several Union ministers and business leaders were present during the inauguration

High-level delegations from several countries--Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and industrialists from Japan have also converged in Guwahati for the summit. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper