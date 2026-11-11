Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Semiconductor firm Qualcomm begins layoffs in India; around 1,000 jobs may be at risk

Semiconductor firm Qualcomm begins layoffs in India; around 1,000 jobs may be at risk

Global restructuring could affect around 7 per cent of Qualcomm's 52,000-strong workforce

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:57 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Qualcomm has major research and development (R&D) and engineering centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai. Photo: iStock
Advertisement

US-based semiconductor firm Qualcomm has started laying off employees in India as part of a global workforce restructuring exercise that could affect around 1,000 or more jobs in the country, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company initiated the first round of layoffs at its Bengaluru facility on Monday, with the process expected to be carried out in phases across its Indian operations, the sources said.

The global restructuring could affect around 7 per cent of Qualcomm's 52,000-strong workforce. With nearly 20,000 employees in India, the country could see around 1,000 or more job cuts, they said.

Qualcomm has major research and development (R&D) and engineering centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai. India is the company's largest engineering hub outside the US.

Advertisement

The ongoing exercise is understood to be extensive, affecting both experienced engineers and new recruits. Some employees asked to leave have reportedly said they had received no prior performance-related feedback.

In an internal memo to employees in October, CEO Cristiano Amon described the workforce reduction as performance-driven, saying the company needed to address areas where employees repeatedly failed to meet expectations, according to sources. The exercise, the company said, was aimed at strengthening its performance culture.

As part of the severance package, affected employees have reportedly been offered compensation equivalent to three months' salary based on their length of service. Those completing their relieving formalities within three days were allegedly being offered an additional month's salary.

Advertisement

The layoffs come amid a challenging outlook for Qualcomm's smartphone chip business. The company's latest quarterly results, announced last week, showed a 26 per cent year-on-year decline in handset revenue to $5.14 billion in the September quarter, below market expectations of $5.25 billion.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts