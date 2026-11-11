Semiconductor firm Qualcomm begins layoffs in India; around 1,000 jobs may be at risk

US-based semiconductor firm Qualcomm has started laying off employees in India as part of a global workforce restructuring exercise that could affect around 1,000 or more jobs in the country, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company initiated the first round of layoffs at its Bengaluru facility on Monday, with the process expected to be carried out in phases across its Indian operations, the sources said.

The global restructuring could affect around 7 per cent of Qualcomm's 52,000-strong workforce. With nearly 20,000 employees in India, the country could see around 1,000 or more job cuts, they said.

Qualcomm has major research and development (R&D) and engineering centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai. India is the company's largest engineering hub outside the US.

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The ongoing exercise is understood to be extensive, affecting both experienced engineers and new recruits. Some employees asked to leave have reportedly said they had received no prior performance-related feedback.

In an internal memo to employees in October, CEO Cristiano Amon described the workforce reduction as performance-driven, saying the company needed to address areas where employees repeatedly failed to meet expectations, according to sources. The exercise, the company said, was aimed at strengthening its performance culture.

As part of the severance package, affected employees have reportedly been offered compensation equivalent to three months' salary based on their length of service. Those completing their relieving formalities within three days were allegedly being offered an additional month's salary.

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The layoffs come amid a challenging outlook for Qualcomm's smartphone chip business. The company's latest quarterly results, announced last week, showed a 26 per cent year-on-year decline in handset revenue to $5.14 billion in the September quarter, below market expectations of $5.25 billion.