Seminar Highlights Structured, Research-Driven Approach to Astrology and Vastu by Ashish Somani

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 30: A seminar focusing on the application of structured and research-driven methodologies in astrology and Vastu consulting was conducted by Ahmedabad-based astrologer and Vastu consultant Ashish Somani, highlighting the relevance of analytical interpretation of traditional knowledge systems in contemporary decision-making.

With over 18 years of professional experience, Somani presented a framework that integrates classical principles of Vedic astrology and Vastu Shastra with structured reasoning and ethical practice. Drawing from his professional background as a Chartered Accountant, he emphasized the importance of clarity, logic, and accountability in advisory services based on ancient sciences.

During the seminar, Somani discussed the use of astrology and Vastu as tools for life planning, career guidance, business decision support, and property-related advisory. He stated that these disciplines should assist individuals and organizations in understanding patterns, timing, and strategic alignment rather than promoting deterministic or fear-based predictions. Participants were briefed on how structured interpretation can support informed choices in both personal and professional contexts.

Somani also addressed the need for transparency and ethical responsibility in astrological consulting, noting that traditional knowledge systems must be presented in a manner aligned with modern professional standards. The session included discussions on simplifying complex astrological indicators while preserving their classical foundations, enabling wider accessibility and practical application.

Professionally active since 2006, Ashish Somani continues to engage in research, consulting, and public knowledge sharing. His official website,www.astrologerashishsomani.com, provides information on astrology, Vastu, and integrated advisory services grounded in traditional wisdom and analytical thinking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)