Senco Gold & Diamonds Brings the Second Edition of “Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows” to Siliguri

A heartfelt pre-wedding experience celebrating couples and the timeless beauty of the Vivah Collection. Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 21: Senco Gold & Diamonds, India’s leading jewellery house with a legacy of craftsmanship and trust, launched the second edition of its signature experiential wedding initiative, “Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows,” beginning its new chapter in Siliguri. After the resounding success of its first edition, the campaign returns with renewed warmth and vision, bringing together love, connection, and the cherished moments that lead up to a wedding.

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The initiative follows the recent launch of Senco Gold & Diamonds’ store in Siliguri on March 8, 2026. Marking the official start of the second edition, the Siliguri celebration invited six soon-to-be-married couples from the city to be part of an intimate and thoughtfully curated pre-wedding shoot experience. Set against a beautiful backdrop, the day was designed to honour the emotions, anticipation, and joy that define a couple’s journey before they begin their forever together.

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The experience focused on capturing the authenticity of relationships — highlighting soft moments, candid interactions, and the unique chemistry shared by each couple. Each frame was elevated by Senco’s Vivah Collection, a tribute to the grace and grandeur of traditional bridal jewellery crafted for today’s modern brides.

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The outfit partner for the experience was Tasva, who collaborated with Senco Gold & Diamonds to curate elegant ensembles that complemented the essence of the pre-wedding celebration. Speaking about the launch of the second edition in Siliguri, Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing & Designs, said, “The overwhelming love and response to the first edition of ‘Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows’ encouraged us to take this celebration forward in an even more meaningful way. With the second edition, we wanted to begin from a city that beautifully balances tradition and modern aspiration — and Siliguri felt like the perfect choice. The city has a strong cultural rootedness and a growing community of young couples who deeply value their wedding journey. Through this initiative, we aim to celebrate those quiet, emotional moments before the vows are exchanged. With our Vivah Collection, we hope to become a cherished part of their stories, adding elegance and sentiment to memories that will last a lifetime.” The day included personalised styling sessions, guided photoshoot moments, couple interactions, and a relaxed atmosphere that allowed each pair to be themselves in front of the camera. The initiative beautifully showcased how Senco’s bridal jewellery effortlessly blends tradition with modern sentiment, making every photograph feel timeless.

More than just a pre-wedding shoot, the initiative celebrated the unique love stories of each couple while highlighting the artistry of Senco’s Vivah Collection. Each participating couple left with precious memories captured during the experience and the joy of being part of a thoughtfully crafted celebration by Senco Gold & Diamonds.

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With its second edition now underway, “Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows” will continue to travel across major cities, bringing together emotion, elegance, and the magic of bridal jewellery — further strengthening Senco’s commitment to celebrating love in all its forms.

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