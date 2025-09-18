Sennheiser Announces Special Offers for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 18: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, has announced special offers on its premium product lineup for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, starting from 23rd September. Customers can avail themselves of attractive discounts on top Sennheiser products, including the Profile Wireless, Momentum 4 Wireless, Momentum True Wireless 4, HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones, AMBEO Soundbar Mini, and Profile USB Microphone, among others. Additionally, shoppers can benefit from No Cost EMI options and additional offers on select bank cards. These offers present a timely opportunity for customers to enhance their audio experience during the festive season.

Creator's multi-tool, Profile Wireless, is designed for simplicity and convenience. Whether you're connecting to a camera, laptop, phone, or using it as a desktop mic, this compact system comes with everything you need to capture high-quality audio with the least effort. All key components, including a two-channel 2.4 GHz receiver, two clip-on microphones, and mounting accessories, are stored in the ultra-portable charging bar, which also doubles as a handheld interview mic. Available in both 1-channel and 2-channel sets, it's the perfect all-in-one microphone system for solo creators and videographers alike. The product is available at a 17% discount for Rs. 24,990 during the Great Indian Festival sale. Click here to buy.

Advertisement

Upgrade your audio experience with Sennheiser's flagship MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Copper. Engineered with precision 42mm transducers, these premium headphones deliver Sennheiser's signature sound with exceptional clarity and rich detail. They feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and offer up to 60 hours of battery life in a lightweight, ergonomic design with ultra-soft ear cushions for extended comfort. The Smart Control App allows for personalized sound settings, while intuitive features like Smart Pause and Auto On/Off enhance ease of use. Available at a special price of Rs. 20,990, the offer includes a complimentary BTD 600 dongle with every purchase on Amazon, along with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Click here to buy.

Podcasters, streamers, and gamers seeking crystal-clear audio with minimal setup, the Profile USB Microphone is the perfect fit. Featuring USB-C connectivity, it plugs directly into your computer--no extra gear needed. Its cardioid condenser capsule captures your voice clearly while reducing background noise. Adjustable tilt and optional boom arm ensure ideal positioning. Available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at Rs. 10,090 with a 40% discount.

Advertisement

Discover superior sound with Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, designed to deliver the brand's signature audio clarity combined with cutting-edge technology. Featuring the TrueResponse transducer system, these earbuds offer high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz playback, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode for an immersive yet natural listening experience. The Smart Control App allows users to customize audio settings, while Qi wireless charging, intuitive touch controls, and a 6-microphone array ensure effortless operation and clear calls. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a refined, ergonomic design for lasting comfort, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 is now available at Rs. 16,990, along with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

A legendary choice for DJs, cameramen, and audio professionals, the Sennheiser HD 25 Plus On-Ear Monitoring Headphones offer outstanding sound quality, high noise isolation, and the ability to handle extremely high sound pressure levels. With a rotatable ear cup for single-ear listening, durable construction, and extra accessories like coiled and straight cables plus velour earpads, it's built for demanding environments. Available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at a price of Rs. 13,990.

Experience immersive, cinema-grade sound with Sennheiser's AMBEO Soundbar Mini, designed to deliver a 7.1.4 home theater experience from a single, compact device. Powered by advanced AMBEO virtualization technology, it transforms any space with rich, room-filling sound, supported by high-end full-range drivers and dual 4" subwoofers for powerful bass and crystal-clear mids. The Soundbar Mini offers seamless connectivity through Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2®, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Chromecast Built-in™, and Alexa, along with automated self-calibration that adapts audio settings to your room's acoustics. With intuitive control via the Smart Control App, Adaptive Mode, Voice Enhancement, and Night Mode, it provides effortless, customizable sound for movies and music. Available at Rs. 42,990, with additional discounts on select bank cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. This passion has taken us from the world's greatest stages to the quietest listening rooms - and made Sennheiser the name behind audio that doesn't just sound good: It feels true. In 2025, the Sennheiser brand celebrates its 80th anniversary. Since 1945, we stand for building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers.

While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables - primarily in the true wireless segment - as well as audiophile headphones, hearing solutions and soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of the Sonova Group, a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland and more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

www.sennheiser.com

www.sennheiser-hearing.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)