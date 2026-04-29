Senses Electronics Emerges as One of the Most Selling Smart Board Brands in India

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New Delhi [India], April 29: As digital learning grows across India, more schools, colleges, and training centers are using smart boards and IFPs. With classrooms using more technology, the need for reliable, affordable, education-focused solutions is higher than ever.

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In this changing market, Senses Electronics has become one of India's fastest-growing smart board brands. Known for its affordable pricing, AI-powered features, and strong local support, the company continues to expand its presence across both private institutions and government schools.

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As digital classrooms become the norm, Senses offers practical, innovative solutions for learning and business. This makes it a top choice for institutions across the country.

Reflecting on the company's approach, Sajith Radhakrishnan, CEO of Senses Electronics, said, "The future of education technology in India will be driven by usability and real impact, not just hardware and software features. At Senses Electronics, solutions are designed to deliver long-term value while remaining practical and easy to use. With support for lifetime updates, the company aims to ensure continuous improvement and long-term usability for institutions.

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Market Growth and Industry Positioning

The DISCIEN 2025-2026 India IFPD Market Report highlights steady growth in India's interactive flat panel segment, supported by increasing investments in digital infrastructure and smart classroom initiatives.

Within this expanding market, Senses Electronics is recognized among the top smart board brands in India, contributing to the advancement of the country's education technology ecosystem through practical and scalable solutions.

With over 13 years of industry experience, the company continues to strengthen its presence across both private institutions and government-supported education initiatives.

Focus on AI-Driven and Classroom-Centric Innovation

Senses Electronics integrates advanced AI capabilities into its interactive flat panels to support modern teaching methods. These AI-powered features enable more engaging classroom experiences, support personalized learning, and provide educators with actionable insights into student participation and performance.

By aligning technology with real classroom needs, the company aims to simplify teaching processes while improving overall learning outcomes.

Commenting on the role of research in product development, Prashanth Peethambaran, CTO of Senses Electronics, said, " We design our solutions by closely observing real classroom interactions. This allows us to build technology that supports teachers intuitively, rather than forcing them to adapt to new systems."

Accessible Technology for Wider Adoption

Affordability remains a key driver of adoption in India's education sector. Senses Electronics addresses this need by offering feature-rich smart board solutions at competitive price points, making advanced classroom technology accessible to a wider range of institutions.

This approach supports both private schools and government institutions in adopting digital learning without significant financial constraints.

Strong Service Network and Localized Support

In addition to product innovation, Senses Electronics has built a strong reputation through its localized service network and customer-focused approach. The company provides timely installation, ongoing technical support, and training through its dedicated in-house team, ensuring smooth adoption and long-term usability.

This focus on service quality and reliability has helped establish strong trust among educational institutions across India.

Upgrade Your Classroom with SensePRO and SenseEdge

To address varying institutional needs, Senses Electronics offers two flagship smart board solutions:

SensePRO: AI-Powered Smart Board for Advanced Learning Environments

SensePRO is designed for high-performance classrooms, featuring a dual operating system (Android and Windows) for enhanced flexibility and security. It includes AI-powered teaching tools, a high-resolution display, an integrated camera for hybrid learning, and secure access through biometric and NFC-enabled functionality.

The solution is aimed at institutions seeking advanced, future-ready classroom infrastructure.

SenseEdge: Practical Smart Board for Everyday Classroom Use

SenseEdge is an all-in-one interactive display built for ease of use and reliability. With support for both Android and Windows, it offers smooth touch interaction, clear display quality, and a teacher-friendly interface, making it suitable for institutions beginning their digital transformation journey.

Integrated AI-Powered Classroom Ecosystem

Beyond hardware, Senses Electronics has developed a comprehensive software ecosystem designed to enhance classroom management and teaching efficiency.

At the core is SenseBoard, a teaching platform that combines digital whiteboarding, AI tools, and interactive content into a unified interface.

The ecosystem also includes:

* SenseManage for centralized device control

* SenseTalk for communication across classrooms

* SenseWatch for monitoring and safety

* SenseConnect for wireless collaboration

* SenseCapture for lesson recording and continuity

Together, these solutions transform smart boards into connected teaching platforms, supporting more efficient and engaging learning environments.

Driving the Future of Digital Education in India

As India continues to invest in digital education infrastructure, the role of smart classroom technologies is expected to grow further. Senses Electronics remains focused on combining innovation with affordability to support this transition at scale.

By delivering classroom-ready solutions backed by strong service support, the company is positioned to play a key role in shaping the future of digital learning across the country.

About Senses Electronics

Senses Electronics has established a strong presence among the top smart board brands in India. With a continued focus on affordability, AI-driven features, and localized service, the company is setting new benchmarks in the interactive technology space.

As institutions and businesses across India increasingly adopt interactive flat panels for more dynamic learning and collaboration, Senses Electronics remains focused on supporting this transition through practical and scalable solutions.

To learn more about Senses Electronics and explore its range of solutions, visit https://senseselec.com or email us at sales@senseselec.com.

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